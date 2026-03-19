“Bunch of fake gamers”: Crimson Desert offers “fast forward” button for impatient people

Highly anticipated video game Crimson Desert is coming out imminently — but one feature of the open-world adventure game is dividing netizens.

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The feature in question is a "fast forward" button that effectively lets you speed through dialogue in cutscenes.

A lot of gamers are put off by lengthy cutscenes, but sometimes, they're necessary in order to understand the story. Fortunately, Crimson Desert seems to have found a middle ground for this.

As X user Jake Lucky puts it, the game allows you to "fast forward through dialogue while still being able to understand the context," adding that "it's not a jump skip, but a time save.”

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Naturally, this X post ended up at the center of online discourse.

One of the features I really liked in Crimson Desert is you can fast forward through dialogue while still being able to understand the context, it's not a jump skip, but a time save pic.twitter.com/g3KiQVUxEE — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 4, 2026

Some X users criticized this feature

"You're... playing an RPG, but you're happy you can skip dialogue?" one X user asked. "I'd like to play an FPS, but can we have a button that lets me skip the shooting?"

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In response to this, Lucky wrote: "Hey when you only got 5 hours to play it sure is nice, plus not every dialogue was something I needed the full story on (like rescuing a cat off a roof). To each their own."

A second X user added: "These are the same type of people who complain that games lack depth."

While a third chimed in that "TikTok has truly created a generation of degens incapable of concentrating for more than 15 seconds. Humanity is f****d."

Others were more receptive

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However, not all X users were totally opposed to the idea.

"Great feature," a fourth commented. "For those who are complaining dont use the feature. Its like complaining someone else doesn't enjoy the lettuce on a burger. A bunch of pretentious losers complaining."

"This is actually a W feature from the devs," a fifth opined. "More games need to have this!"

While a sixth said: "Last week I had everyone telling me it wasn't an RPG. So all of these people are incorrect too. Which means you can skip dialogue, as the game is an action-adventure and not actually an RPG. Bunch of fake gamers."

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