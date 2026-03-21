If you ever stay at Airbnbs, there's a good chance you've acquired at least one Airbnb horror story during that time.

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Whether it relates to overly demanding hosts who leave a checklist of chores behind or something more sinister, like hidden cameras throughout the home, having a lowkey terrifying experience at one of these spots almost feels like a rite of passage as an Airbnb user at this point.

But @mich3133.0 recently took the idea of Airbnb horror stories to a whole new level—literally.

Last month, the TikToker capitalized on the lyrics from Charli XCX's "House," layering "I think I'm going to die in this house" over footage from something weird they and their friends discovered in the Texas Airbnb where they were staying.

At first, the room looks normal. But as the camera pushes forward, it soon becomes clear that the recess in the ceiling actually leads somewhere.

Another clip shows the vacationers lifting someone up to take a closer look, ultimately revealing a sloped ceiling leading to a whole other room of some sort, with an open door partially blocking the view.

Internet asks: Why are people still staying in Airbnbs?

@mich3113.0 captioned the video, which has been viewed over 14 million times, "WORST/ creepiest airbnb ever." And based on the comments, a lot of people agreed.

"Imagine waking up at 3am and See someone staring at you from there..." wrote @andreu.ride.

"The door....open???" @nannn.na01 emphasized, while another viewer questioned whether there was "a separate entrance to get up there orrr?"

"Airbnb houses should be checked by a team of professionals before it's allowed to be used," @jayrawhh suggested.

The updates that followed the original video have been few, although the group did share that, rather than splitting up into separate rooms, they all opted to all pile into a single different room for the night—and kept the door locked.

They also put the Airbnb listing on blast, warning others headed to the Dallas area to stay away.

"The pics of the house were not the same at all!!" @mich3113.0 added. "their [sic] were stains on the beds! and the backyard was not as the pictures! and it felt very old and depressing..."

All of those complaints would be pretty low on the list for most people once the strange secret room is taken into consideration, but sure, why not tack a few less scary things onto the review?

At any rate, @qobrien96's takeaway from this saga was to ask the question more of us need to consider when we travel: "When are people going to stop staying at airbnbs and go back to hotels?"

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