A couples therapist on TikTok has sparked debate after sharing five questions couples should discuss before marriage. Miss B (@missb.ailey), an engaged therapist, encouraged couples to discuss finances, parenting and in-law boundaries before committing to married life.

Her video had drawn more than 584,000 views, 48,200 likes and 136 comments at the time of publication. While some viewers welcomed her advice, others questioned why couples would wait until engagement to discuss such important subjects. Several commenters shared how early they had tackled these conversations in their own relationships. Others stressed that financial planning, household responsibilities and intimacy require ongoing communication.

Couples Therapist Shares Five Questions to Discuss Before Marriage

Miss B explained that she was getting married in less than three weeks when she recorded the video. She said her professional experience had encouraged her to focus on deeper conversations with her partner. Rather than discussing only children or where to live, she recommended addressing everyday responsibilities. She also acknowledged that couples might not have immediate answers to every question.

Finances topped her list because money often creates conflict between partners. She asked who would track bills and due dates and what qualified as a major purchase. Her parenting questions focused on discipline and handling differences in parenting styles. She also encouraged couples to discuss extended family involvement in child care and privacy boundaries with their in-laws.

Miss B reassured viewers that uncertainty did not mean their relationships lacked preparation. She encouraged couples to share the video with their partners and start discussing the questions. She also invited married viewers to share their relationship advice. The creator said her own engagement had strengthened her interest in premarital counseling.

TikTok Commenters Question Why Couples Wait to Discuss Marriage

Several commenters argued that couples should discuss these issues long before engagement. One user wrote, “How do people not go over these things 8 months to a year in of a relationship.” Another commenter shared a similar perspective, writing, “Literally have talked about this since we got together. Aren’t these normal to talk about.”

A third user described regular conversations with their partner about finances and family boundaries. “For example end of every month we sit down and talk finances,” the commenter wrote. They added that both partners defended each other when setting boundaries with their respective families. The commenter also said they were getting married soon.

Other viewers emphasized that difficult conversations could strengthen relationships. One person wrote, “My bf and I talked about all of this stuff by 1 month. Hard talks just made me love him more.” Another commenter praised the advice and described three important relationship priorities. “The bed, the broom, and the budget!” they wrote, referring to intimacy, household responsibilities and money.

The responses suggested that many viewers already considered these conversations a normal part of building relationships. However, the discussion also reinforced the importance of revisiting expectations as circumstances change. Couples may approach finances, parenting and family boundaries differently over time. Open communication can help partners recognize disagreements before they become larger sources of tension.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the commenters’ relationship experiences. The details above reflect the advice shared by Miss B and responses to her TikTok video.