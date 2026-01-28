“1 seat, 2 people?”: Couple transforms school bus into cozy home. But is it safe?

A couple’s dreamy school bus conversion is going viral on TikTok—but not everyone is convinced it's safe.

Allison and Nick, who document their off-grid lifestyle as @rollingwithophelia, spent years and roughly $45,000 transforming a $5,000 school bus into a cozy home on wheels.

And now the couple, along with their two dogs, can eat, sleep, bathe (the bathroom even has a tub), and travel wherever they please.

The couple shares their lifestyle and journey on their popular TikTok account, where commenters take inspiration from their commitment to making dreams a reality. Some, however, shared safety concerns.

A video from Jan. 15, 2026 with 4.6 million views featured the bus driving alongside tranquil water in Key West. The beautiful scenery and peaceful lifestyle resonated with viewers who pointed out the many beautiful details of the bus buildout.

In the video, Allison moved freely around her home as Nick drove the bus. She filmed out the window from the bedroom, checked out the bathroom, and harvested greens from their hydroponic garden to add to an Instant Pot. The dogs dozed in the sun, with one puppy in a dog bed up on the dashboard.

The post’s comment read, “And just like that, our school bus became a beach house and we’re living in Key West 🌴.”

But the viral clip sparked unexpected reactions from commenters who feared for the riders’ safety.

“What you are doing is very dangerous but wow how amazing enjoy”

“i would be so scared of driving it with other people on the road. like ‘don’t hit my home!’ 😱”

“one seat? one seat belt? 2 people”

Reasonable enough, but it's unlikely off-the-grid DIY heroes are too bothered by the dangers mentioned by cautious TikTok users.

The couple shared how they pulled off their dream lifestyle in a post from Dec. 16, 2025.

Allison and Nick, @rollingwithophelia, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

