“1 seat, 2 people?”: Couple transforms school bus into cozy home. But is it safe?

The converted bus lifestyle doesn’t add up for some.

7:00 AM CST on January 28, 2026

3 panel: School bus transformed into a home. Left: View of the front of the school bus interior shot from behind, a man driving and a small dog on the dashboard visible. Middle: Couple standing in front of a yellow school bus and waving, birds eye view. Right: Interior of a school bus bathroom with a tub.
@rollingwithophelia/TikTok

A couple’s dreamy school bus conversion is going viral on TikTok—but not everyone is convinced it's safe.

Featured Video

Allison and Nick, who document their off-grid lifestyle as @rollingwithophelia, spent years and roughly $45,000 transforming a $5,000 school bus into a cozy home on wheels.

And now the couple, along with their two dogs, can eat, sleep, bathe (the bathroom even has a tub), and travel wherever they please. 

@rollingwithophelia/TikTok bus converted into home
@rollingwithophelia/TikTok bus converted into home
@rollingwithophelia/TikTok bus converted into home on wheels
@rollingwithophelia/TikTok
The couple shares their lifestyle and journey on their popular TikTok account, where commenters take inspiration from their commitment to making dreams a reality. Some, however, shared safety concerns. 

A video from Jan. 15, 2026 with 4.6 million views featured the bus driving alongside tranquil water in Key West. The beautiful scenery and peaceful lifestyle resonated with viewers who pointed out the many beautiful details of the bus buildout.

In the video, Allison moved freely around her home as Nick drove the bus. She filmed out the window from the bedroom, checked out the bathroom, and harvested greens from their hydroponic garden to add to an Instant Pot. The dogs dozed in the sun, with one puppy in a dog bed up on the dashboard.

The post’s comment read, “And just like that, our school bus became a beach house and we’re living in Key West 🌴.”

@rollingwithophelia

And just like that, our school bus became a beach house and we’re living in Key West ? #lifeontheroad #lifestyle #travel #home #keywest

♬ original sound - Allison and Nick

But the viral clip sparked unexpected reactions from commenters who feared for the riders’ safety. 

“What you are doing is very dangerous but wow how amazing enjoy”

@appleuser26773976/TikTok
“i would be so scared of driving it with other people on the road. like ‘don’t hit my home!’ 😱”

@leannah.mack1/TikTok

“one seat? one seat belt? 2 people”

@burrellrenovationsmtl/TikTok
Reasonable enough, but it's unlikely off-the-grid DIY heroes are too bothered by the dangers mentioned by cautious TikTok users.

The couple shared how they pulled off their dream lifestyle in a post from Dec. 16, 2025. 

@rollingwithophelia

The story of how we transformed an old school bus into the home of our dreams ? #diy #home #lifestyle #travel #lifeontheroad

♬ son original - Sebstation

Allison and Nick, @rollingwithophelia, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

