Are 10-out-of-10 user reviews for a mediocre Nintendo DS game a red herring?

Nintendo DS game Cory in the House is taking a run at the #1 spot on Metacritic’s ranking of Best Games of All Time by user score.

While some gamers speculate it’s all a plot to overtake Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the game that’s held the #1 user ranking since its release in 2025, copies of Cory in the House are going for $700+ on resale platforms.

The game based on Disney sitcom Cory in the House currently ranks #2 with a score of 9.3. That's just .3 points behind 2025’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. In response to Cory in the House’s sudden rise in the ranks on Metacritic, resale prices followed suit.

A sealed copy of the game that went for around $27 just weeks ago is now appearing on eBay for around $400. One auction has 34 bidders prepared to pay at least $721 for a sealed copy of the Nintendo DS game.

Why is Cory in the House racking up 10s?

If you’re wondering why a 2008 stealth adventure based on the That’s So Raven spin-off is getting so much attention, you’ll be surprised to know this isn’t the first time Cory in the House racked up rave reviews on the media ratings aggregator.

Following the game’s poorly received release in 2008, Cory in the House went on to become a successful internet meme.

In 2013, thanks to a rumor that spread from 4chan to Reddit miscategorizing the game as anime, Cory in the House held a Metacritic user score of 9.5. Since then, fans have awarding the game perfect scores, keeping the meme alive. In Jan. 2026, fans bumped the cause as an influx of new user reviews rated Cory a 10.

Meanwhile, recent user reviews on Metacritic are rating Cory in the House a full 10/10. In the comments, users describe what they like about the game.

“Peak. When I got this I cried that it was so good. Best money spent with infinite content. You will never get bored.”

“BEST GAME EVER!!!" I think it's because there's no microtransactions, no ads, no subscription, no internet needed. And the best part is that it's a game of the iconic Disney show ‘Cory in the House’.”"

“Ah where to begin. Corey in the House, the game that changed my life. Personally, I think this game was snuffed for GOTY '08 simply for the massive strides it made in the genre of Disney based tie ins. However this is much for than a tie in. This game takes all the rules of gaming and throws it out the window. And by some miracle, doing so created the best game I or you will ever experience in our lifetimes. Stop reading this and play Corey in the House.”

