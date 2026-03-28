Maybe you have heard of the coffee yogurt trend, or perhaps the coffee-yogurt boy? Let's take a dive into this controversial drink.

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How it began

Content creator Jordan Bernstein, the man behind the viral caffeinated drink made from cold brew, Greek yogurt, and coconut water, shared his first recipe for the bev back in Nov. 2025. Since then, Coffee-yogurt boy, as Bernstein calls himself, refined the concoction to include 12 shakes of cinnamon and a pinch of salt in many videos circulating on social media.

The drink naturally gained a lot of traction among the gym rat crowd for its pre-workout components that include caffeine from coffee, electrolytes from coconut water and salt, and, of course, protein from Greek yogurt. Novelty-obsessed foodies are also coffee-yogurt curious and engaging with content on their FYP and responding with coffee-yogurt content of their own.

Others aren’t convinced—in fact, some are downright repulsed by the idea of adding tart, tangy yogurt to coffee. Failure to adjust ingredient ratios, add sweetness, or properly mix (shake, don’t stir) has resulted in a sour drink full of clumps, leaving plenty of social media users confused by the trend.

One thing’s for certain, however, Coffee-yogurt boy’s caffeinated energy gets views. Bernstein repeats his moniker in quick-cut clips, chanting “Coffee-yogurt boy, Coffee-yogurt boy,” successfully framing himself as an infectious character that’s perhaps more compelling than the drink itself. Anyway, “coffee-yogurt” has a lineage.

Cà Phê Sữa Chua, Vietnamese yogurt coffee, is made with cold coffee, sweetened condensed milk, and Vietnamese-style yogurt, and it’s been around for a long time. Amid the latest boy slop food trends, Coffee-yogurt boy hit it by putting the boy in coffee-yogurt.

Coffee yogurt boy nearly missed a flight, making his signature drink on the go because “no days off.”

“I'm gonna be so late for my flight,” Bernstein said as he doctored his Starbucks iced coffee in an airport terminal. “The fact that I went to get Starbucks, coconut water yogurt, brought my cinnamon, all of this—my flight takes off in three minutes—That's dedication to the coffee-yogurt lifestyle.”

The clip racked up nearly 100 thousand views and divided TikTok users in the comments. Coffee-yogurt fans thanked Coffee yogurt boy for putting them on. Critics pointed out that the custom drink had to have cost nearly $30. One commenter suggested, “Just drink the coffee and have the yogurt on the side my guy.”

A (vivid) word from the haters

“Once in a while you come across a viral recipe that makes you want to quit the internet,” @18hens said in a coffee-yogurt taste test before condemning Coffee-yogurt boy as a “menace to our society.”

Her reaction to coffee-yogurt? “This tasted like taking your shoes off at the end of a workout and then walking around in your sweaty gym socks, only to step into a pool of old iced coffee, and then wringing the sock out into a cup and then drinking it.”

@18hens Every time I see a viral coffee recipe I just have to try it. But this time, the recipe tried me ? It’s all love tho coffee yogurt boy @coffeeyogurtboy I commend you for your creativity… I just don’t know how you drink this without sugar ? you’re built different that’s for sure ? ♬ Mozart/Requiem "Lacrimosa"(1394506) - Mint

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