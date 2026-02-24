Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“#JessicaGang”: Chris from “Love Is Blind” reportedly became a psych class case study

"Picking out one small thing and making it a huge thing is straight out of the avoidant playbook."

1:53 PM CST on February 24, 2026

Left: Scene from "Love Is Blind" Netflix show Season 10, featuring conversation between contestants Chris Fusco and his fiancee Jessica Barrett.
@gibbyyyyy.com/TikTok/Love Is Blind/Netflix

Chris Fusco from Love Is Blind Season 10 managed to unite viewers, although not in the way reality show cast members usually hope.

Featured Video

During the homestay episodes, he spoke to fiancée Jessica Barrett about her body in ways many viewers saw as objectifying and insensitive, causing some to dub him the "biggest Love Is Blind villain ever."

His time on the show was so broadly panned by viewers that he, apparently, was used as a case study in psychology classes.

Chris's homestay comments set viewers off

Advertisement

During their final days together on the Netflix reality show, Chris questioned whether Jessica fit his physical preferences. He claimed that he wanted to date a woman who "does pilates" and goes to the gym every day, in a way that made it sound like he was bodyshaming Jessica.

When he was finished, he still thought they were going to stay together. Jessica, meanwhile, told him she was going home and walked out the door. She officially called it quits with him over the phone the following day.

Chris from Love is Blind sitting on the couch with Jessica, his now ex-fiancée, saying his type is, "Somebody who works out all the time and, like, has like a different type of..."
@Netflix/X

After the episode aired, Chris spoke to Entertainment Weekly and admitted, "I made some mistakes. I’ll own those mistakes."

Advertisement

He also added, "I met an amazing person through this journey," and said he did not regret the experience. Regarding social media backlash to his behavior, he said people could say whatever they wanted because he only focused on what he could control.

When asked if he body-shamed Jessica, he said that was not his intention, though he conceded he should have chosen his words differently.

Jessica later offered her own perspective in an interview with Glamour. She said, "I think that Chris leans on reflecting back whatever he thinks the person in front of him wants to hear."

Advertisement

Chris's behavior allegedly used a psychology class case study

The scene found its way onto TikTok, where Gibby (@gibbyyyyy.com) posted that Chris was being analyzed in her psych class.

She wrote, "this man is literally and figuratively the smallest man ever😭🤏🏻" Her video surpassed 103.3K views, while commenters dissected his behavior.

One person wrote, "I used to be a therapist and also teach. It would’ve been my dream to teach a class on attachment styles." Another said, "this is why i lovee reality tv - it’s all a social analysis 😂"

Advertisement

Others went deeper into their views of Chris's psychology. One TikToker argued, "It read to me as avoidant attachment. Picking out one small thing and making it a huge thing is straight out of the avoidant playbook. And in a way that the other person will get insulted and do the leaving."

@gibbyyyyy.com

this man is literally and figuratively the smallest man ever??? #loveisblind #fyp #chris #help #chrisloveisblind

♬ original sound - Gibby

@TheBigBroTea shared the clip on X, writing, "Imagine being so awful they’re studying you in psych class."

"He's intimidated because she's a doctor, and that is what killed the attraction. He's a giant insecure weenie, though, so he has to take her down a peg and makes up a story that she's not fit enough."

Advertisement
Tweet that reads, "I've seen a lot of reality TV psychos in my time, but Chris from the new Love Is Blind season needs to be committed to a maximum security facility asap."
@svershbow/X

@alex_abads asked, "why is this tiny man trying to tell this beautiful woman who looks like demi lovato to do more pilates."

@gibbyyyyy.com did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Tourist trapped in Mexico during cartel violence gets roasted for complaining about Marriott checkout time

"Cartels killed us at this hotel, 0/10."

February 24, 2026
Trending

“Guys, I’m in danger”: Woman checks boyfriend’s YouTube history. Then she immediately realizes she has to leave

"This is worse than cheating."

February 24, 2026
Entertainment

“Bad news for Ariana”: Lily Collins cast as Audrey Hepburn in new biopic has many asking: why?

"This is like the least interesting part of her life to focus on." 

February 24, 2026
Viral Politics

Pete Hegseth floats plan to personally sabotage the Pentagon Pizza Report

This...wouldn't work.

February 24, 2026
Tech

Social media users imagine “Silicon Valley” set in 2026 because it’s “the most realistic TV show ever”

"Silicon Valley was a documentary."

February 24, 2026
Memes

Tyra Banks forcing models to pose with their trauma on “ANTM” inspires the “traumatic photo shoot” meme

"Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model" is the newest meme-maker.

February 24, 2026
Advertisement