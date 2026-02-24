Chris Fusco from Love Is Blind Season 10 managed to unite viewers, although not in the way reality show cast members usually hope.

Featured Video

During the homestay episodes, he spoke to fiancée Jessica Barrett about her body in ways many viewers saw as objectifying and insensitive, causing some to dub him the "biggest Love Is Blind villain ever."

His time on the show was so broadly panned by viewers that he, apparently, was used as a case study in psychology classes.

Chris's homestay comments set viewers off

Advertisement

During their final days together on the Netflix reality show, Chris questioned whether Jessica fit his physical preferences. He claimed that he wanted to date a woman who "does pilates" and goes to the gym every day, in a way that made it sound like he was bodyshaming Jessica.

When he was finished, he still thought they were going to stay together. Jessica, meanwhile, told him she was going home and walked out the door. She officially called it quits with him over the phone the following day.

After the episode aired, Chris spoke to Entertainment Weekly and admitted, "I made some mistakes. I’ll own those mistakes."

Advertisement

He also added, "I met an amazing person through this journey," and said he did not regret the experience. Regarding social media backlash to his behavior, he said people could say whatever they wanted because he only focused on what he could control.

When asked if he body-shamed Jessica, he said that was not his intention, though he conceded he should have chosen his words differently.

Jessica later offered her own perspective in an interview with Glamour. She said, "I think that Chris leans on reflecting back whatever he thinks the person in front of him wants to hear."

Chris tells Jessica he's used to dating women who "work out all the time."



Love is Blind: Season 10 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/dzK3rJJcse — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2026

Advertisement

Chris's behavior allegedly used a psychology class case study

The scene found its way onto TikTok, where Gibby (@gibbyyyyy.com) posted that Chris was being analyzed in her psych class.

She wrote, "this man is literally and figuratively the smallest man ever😭🤏🏻" Her video surpassed 103.3K views, while commenters dissected his behavior.

One person wrote, "I used to be a therapist and also teach. It would’ve been my dream to teach a class on attachment styles." Another said, "this is why i lovee reality tv - it’s all a social analysis 😂"

Advertisement

Others went deeper into their views of Chris's psychology. One TikToker argued, "It read to me as avoidant attachment. Picking out one small thing and making it a huge thing is straight out of the avoidant playbook. And in a way that the other person will get insulted and do the leaving."

@TheBigBroTea shared the clip on X, writing, "Imagine being so awful they’re studying you in psych class."

"He's intimidated because she's a doctor, and that is what killed the attraction. He's a giant insecure weenie, though, so he has to take her down a peg and makes up a story that she's not fit enough."

Advertisement

@alex_abads asked, "why is this tiny man trying to tell this beautiful woman who looks like demi lovato to do more pilates."

@gibbyyyyy.com did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.