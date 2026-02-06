Skip to Content
Entertainment

A random Chris Hemsworth interview has “Supernatural” fans in a frenzy for one very specific reason

Did Chris know what he was doing?

4:00 PM CST on February 6, 2026

chris hemsworth supernatural sam dean
BuzzFeed UK/YouTube/Warner Bros. Television

Supernatural fans freaked on Wednesday over Chris Hemsworth's answer to a BuzzFeed Pub Quiz question about Heated Rivalry. The question was about the show's main characters, and Hemsworth's answer was very wrong, but may have hinted that he holds some cursed knowledge about Supernatural fan fiction.

Featured Video

Is the Thor star on AO3? Inquiring minds want to know.

What do Supernatural and Heated Rivalry have in common?

This week, BuzzFeed UK posted its Pub Quiz episode with Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo. The trio was promoting the 2026 thriller Crime 101, but ended up drawing fans of something else entirely.

The first question posed by producer Ada Enechi wason the recent hit series about hockey and gay love. "What are the names of the lead characters in the hit show Heated Rivalry?" she asked.

This stumped all three instantly, with only Ruffalo being at all familiar with the title. It took both him and Barry quite a while to figure out that "closeted" meant they were gay, so there was no way they were going to get the names right.

BuzzFeed UK/YouTube

Meanwhile, Hemsworth heard "closeted hockey players that find love," and his mind went somewhere rather specific.

On his whiteboard, he wrote the names "Samuel" and "Dean."

Neither Enechi nor his fellow guests reacted to this incorrect answer, but Supernatural fans did.

"I wasn’t ready for the reveal of this video," wrote @rowwyaboat on X. "Somewhere in his life Chris Hemsworth has accidently [sic] absorbed wincest fandom and stored it away and was like a gay couple everyone loves? In Canada? I know those guys."

"Wincest" refers to a niche genre of fan fiction centering the fantasy horror show's main characters. Sam and Dean Winchester are brothers, hence the term—a portmanteau combining the words "Winchester" and "incest."

"Accidentally fueling wincest discourse"

While niche, the show's popularity, combined with the fact that both brothers are played by rather attractive men, has made "Wincest" a rather common tag on fan fiction sites like Archive of Our Own (AO3).

Still, you either have to be a pretty serious Supernatural fan, a regular consumer of fanfics, or extremely online to know about the pairing of Sam and Dean. Those who belong to any of those groups were floored to find out that Hemsworth may be one of them.

Tweet reading "CHRIS HEMSWORTH WINCEST PROPAGANDA PUSHER IM DRIVING INTO ONCOMING TRAFFIC" over a video.
@jensens/X

"CHRIS HEMSWORTH WINCEST PROPAGANDA PUSHER I'M DRIVING INTO ONCOMING TRAFFIC," screamed @jensens.

"'I know those guys,'" @MiaAW90 quoted, adding, "he was so certain, he immediately started writing."

Tweet reading "REVEAL YOUR A03 ACCOUNT CHRIS!"
@SuperWiki/X
"REVEAL YOUR A03 ACCOUNT CHRIS!" @SuperWiki demanded.

Others, however, weren't so sure Hemsworth actually knew anything about kinky Supernatural fan fiction.

User @theExtraCookie wrote out Chris Hemsworth shaking hands with "accidentally fueling wincest discourse."

Of course, there's always a Supernatural gif for any situation.

Tweet with a gif of Dean Winchester saying "they do know we're brothers, right?"
@Somniss/X

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

