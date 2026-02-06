A random Chris Hemsworth interview has “Supernatural” fans in a frenzy for one very specific reason

Supernatural fans freaked on Wednesday over Chris Hemsworth's answer to a BuzzFeed Pub Quiz question about Heated Rivalry. The question was about the show's main characters, and Hemsworth's answer was very wrong, but may have hinted that he holds some cursed knowledge about Supernatural fan fiction.

Is the Thor star on AO3? Inquiring minds want to know.

What do Supernatural and Heated Rivalry have in common?

This week, BuzzFeed UK posted its Pub Quiz episode with Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo. The trio was promoting the 2026 thriller Crime 101, but ended up drawing fans of something else entirely.

The first question posed by producer Ada Enechi wason the recent hit series about hockey and gay love. "What are the names of the lead characters in the hit show Heated Rivalry?" she asked.

This stumped all three instantly, with only Ruffalo being at all familiar with the title. It took both him and Barry quite a while to figure out that "closeted" meant they were gay, so there was no way they were going to get the names right.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth heard "closeted hockey players that find love," and his mind went somewhere rather specific.

On his whiteboard, he wrote the names "Samuel" and "Dean."

Neither Enechi nor his fellow guests reacted to this incorrect answer, but Supernatural fans did.

I wasn’t ready for the reveal of this video. ? Somewhere in his life Chris Hemsworth has accidently absorbed wincest fandom and stored it away and was like a gay couple everyone loves? In Canada? I know those guys pic.twitter.com/OIVah2PEKR — row (@rowwyaboat) February 5, 2026

"I wasn’t ready for the reveal of this video," wrote @rowwyaboat on X. "Somewhere in his life Chris Hemsworth has accidently [sic] absorbed wincest fandom and stored it away and was like a gay couple everyone loves? In Canada? I know those guys."

"Wincest" refers to a niche genre of fan fiction centering the fantasy horror show's main characters. Sam and Dean Winchester are brothers, hence the term—a portmanteau combining the words "Winchester" and "incest."

"Accidentally fueling wincest discourse"

While niche, the show's popularity, combined with the fact that both brothers are played by rather attractive men, has made "Wincest" a rather common tag on fan fiction sites like Archive of Our Own (AO3).

Still, you either have to be a pretty serious Supernatural fan, a regular consumer of fanfics, or extremely online to know about the pairing of Sam and Dean. Those who belong to any of those groups were floored to find out that Hemsworth may be one of them.

"CHRIS HEMSWORTH WINCEST PROPAGANDA PUSHER I'M DRIVING INTO ONCOMING TRAFFIC," screamed @jensens.

"'I know those guys,'" @MiaAW90 quoted, adding, "he was so certain, he immediately started writing."

"REVEAL YOUR A03 ACCOUNT CHRIS!" @SuperWiki demanded.

Others, however, weren't so sure Hemsworth actually knew anything about kinky Supernatural fan fiction.

User @theExtraCookie wrote out Chris Hemsworth shaking hands with "accidentally fueling wincest discourse."

Of course, there's always a Supernatural gif for any situation.

