Comedian Chelsea Handler recently revealed that she unknowingly bought a "disaster" house from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The private sale in 2021 hid the identities of buyer and seller as well as some of the more egregious issues from Handler, who still hasn't lived in the $6 million home.

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Now she's left wondering in what state he'll leave Health and Human Services.

RFK Jr.'s nightmare house

In an early March episode of Handler's podcast "Dear Chelsea," she told actor Denis Leary about the nightmare of a house she bought from an anonymous couple who turned out to be RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines. She claimed it lacked a proper foundation, but came with an illegal structure in the backyard.

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"I bought RFK Jr.'s house in Los Angeles five years ago," she said. "I did not know I was buying it from him. It was anonymous."

"I still have not lived in this house. That's how f*cked up this house was."

Handler claimed that because of the nature of the sale, certain issues, like the foundation, weren't revealed until a post-purchase inspection.

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"When they opened up the house, they were like, 'This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years,'" she continued. "I'm not exaggerating any of this. It was a disaster, and I didn't know it going in because everything was under wraps."

She also suggested that an initial inspection had missed that a backyard shed wasn't legal.

"There's a unit he has — a little outdoor storage unit — that's been there since I bought the property, and they're like, 'This is illegal.' I'm like, 'Oh my god.' So now we have to remove his illegal bullsh*t from my property and I'm like, 'How did they not find this upon the first inspection?'"

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Handler's experience with the house mirrors some of the criticisms the left has for how RFK Jr. has managed the nation's health concerns. For example, all those measles outbreaks killing children for the first time in decades.

"The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn't even have a proper foundation at his house?" Handler concluded.

"Should we be surprised?"

The pro-RFK right on X fixated on the fact that Handler didn't have the house inspected before buying it in spite of her assertions that she couldn't. They glossed over that part in order to blame her for the purchase, ignoring the fact that the HHS secretary apparently neglected to address the foundation issues or the illegal shed.

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"Lack of due diligence on Handler's part," said @Carmartin03. "Should have walked away. Shocking, she doesn't have a head for real estate."

"When buying a home, a home inspection is a real thing," wrote @KristiGnomeGoat. "You should really take advantage of it. Otherwise, that’s all on you."

It's a good thing Handler isn't in charge of housing or anything else for the whole nation. That would be wild.

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On the left, meanwhile, people are simply not that shocked.

"Shocker these two frauds @CherylHines and @RFKJr_Official @HHSGov

are a mess," said @Oscareli.

"Well, given that by his own admission, RFK was snorting lines of coke off toilet seats, should we be surprised?" asked @anakhari.bsky.social.

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