Delta passenger opens Cheez-It bag mid-flight…there are only 3 crackers inside

A Delta passenger went viral after opening a complimentary in-flight bag of Cheez-Its and finding just three crackers inside.

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@kelligt's TikTok video from March 12, 2026, racked up 1.6 million views, sparking a conversation about just how far a dollar won't go on a flight these days.

The TikTok creator joked in the post’s caption, "So hungry, happy @delta gave me these delicious @Cheez-It to enjoy."

Commenters called the weak snack a “crime,” and pointed out the absurd waste of resources and packaging material used to hold the half-handful of crackers.

Cheez-It commented on the post on TikTok, "This definitely isn’t the in-flight vibe we were going for 😅 Check your DMs!"

Apparently, the brand followed up with a swag bag that @kelligt unboxed in a subsequent clip from March 23, 2026.

The apology shipment included a sweatshirt, a hat, and other loudly branded Cheez-It merch, but not a single box of crackers.

Confused viewers criticized the brand’s gesture as a way to cop free advertising rather than satisfy a wronged customer.

The Delta x Cheez-It snack downgrade comes as consumers become increasingly aware of food manufacturers’ efforts to keep profits up via “shrinkflation.”

Shrinkflation, meaning—same price, smaller portion—has people paying more for less. According to data from Capital One Shopping, 75% of Americans are aware of shrinkflation at the grocery store, and downsizing quantity while maintaining price points drove between 3.3% and 10.3% of price inflation among selected national grocery brands from early 2019 through late 2023. Some major brands reduced product sizes by over 30% in 2025 without reducing prices.

@kelligt So hungry, happy @delta gave me these delicious @Cheez-It to enjoy ? ♬ original sound - kelligt

Social media users reacting to the meager portion joked, “Thatz-it,” “Wherez-it,” and “Cheez-aints.”

“One for take-off, during the flight, and the last to be eaten upon your safe arrival,” commented @katherinegilyard.

@hmumps pointed out, “These companies need to be fined for so much waste.”

“And yet your non-refundable seat with no WIFI or leg room cost $45,322.82 and will earn you 24 mileage points,” wrote @lady.cicada.

“😂😂I’d honestly take the 3 cheezits over this stuff. They could’ve kept that,” replied @jasjackson7.

@allisonrenee87 commented, “Congrats! You get to be a walking advertisement and get no actual cheezits.”

@kelligt Replying to @Cheez-It guess you really only wanted me to have 3? ♬ original sound - kelligt

@kelligt did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

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