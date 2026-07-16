A woman from the United States who moved to Canada with her Mexican husband is causing a stir on X. In the video shared, she opens up about how she is afraid of bringing her partner to visit the country she is from, and would rather stay in Canada where, she says, they feel safer.

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American leftist living in Canada with her Mexican husband says through tears that she doesn’t want to bring him to the U.S. to visit her family because she fears the country is “horrific” for black and brown people and that he could be detained or even killed.



I’m still trying… pic.twitter.com/MyuZzp7Fco — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 15, 2026

The current political climate in the United States is tense. Some people are strongly against immigration, and have racist feelings. This can make people, especially those from Mexico, uncomfortable. For this woman, it’s not worth the risk to bring her husband to visit her home country.

“We live in Canada for a reason,” she shares. “This is beyond politics at this point. This is about humanity, safety, and if we really want to zoom out, it’s about hate and love.”

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She continued, “My Mexican husband has never been to the United States. He wants to go. He wants to see where I grew up and meet my friends and family. Many of whom have never visited us in Mexico or Canada, by the way. But we haven’t started the Visa process yet.”

The woman has not started the process because of how “Horrific things are for Black and Brown people in the United States.” This has been an ongoing issue not only in the United States, but within her family dynamic. It seems like people in her life are upset that she isn’t visiting them more often.

Her Family in the United States Doesn't Understand Where She is Coming From

“Earlier this year, someone close to me asked why I would be scared to bring my Mexican husband if he had a Visa,” she continued, “It doesn’t matter if you have a Visa, a social security number, if you’re married to a US citizen, and if you’re even born in the U.S. It matters what you look like and what your skin color is.”



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The chance of racist action being taken against her husband is why she says she avoids visiting the United States. “I’m emotional about this because it is horrific and heartbreaking to see people supporting, cheering on, voting to put someone in power who believes force and violence and hatred are the answers.,” she adds. “So many people I love don’t get it.”

She adds that she would love to bring him to the United States, but she’s afraid something may happen to him. The threat of being detained and sent to a center is serious, and it’s not a risk she is willing to take.

The video prompted debate on X, where people had a lot to say about her comments. Some showed support, noting that this fear is valid and real in our current political climate. Others, mainly United States citizens, tried to say this woman’s perspective was wrong.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the woman's claims regarding her concerns about traveling to the United States.