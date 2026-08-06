A viral video has sparked debate after two women claimed a Starbucks employee refused to give them free tap water because they hadn't made a purchase. Starbucks stores have often provided free tap water, though policies can vary by location. But a viral video has prompted questions about whether that policy is being enforced consistently.

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In the video, two women have just finished a jog and walked into a Starbucks for water. However, they were denied the water unless they bought something else. The employee's response, and the response from the women in the video, has sparked debate from people online about water policies in restaurants.

"It's just tap water," said the woman recording.

"In a perfect world where people don’t steal, it would be fine but for now I think this is where we are headed," the user who posted the video to X argued.

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These two young women were out for a jog, they decided to stop at their local Starbucks for a drink of water. Starbucks has a new policy that they won’t even give you a free tap water unless you buy something. The young women were outraged that they would deny them water, do you… https://t.co/TDPDtU8Y2W pic.twitter.com/mND4ZKRSrd — SonnyBoy?? (@gotrice2024) August 3, 2026

X Users Debate Whether Restaurants Should Offer Free Water

"They need to buy something. If someone doesn’t understand this, they are part of the problem. Starbucks does not need a line of people wanting free water in cups Starbucks paid for, while paying customers are waiting," one user argued.

"These 2 are out for a run - and don't bring their own water bottles for hydration? I don't blame restaurants for not wanting to continually provide - for FREE - to take care of those who refuse to do that themselves. I'm no SB fan but this is good," said another.

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One commenter offered a more nuanced view, and wrote, "I think abuse by a small percentage of people is what drives a lot of these policies. When businesses repeatedly deal with theft, trashed dining areas, or people using “water cups” for soda, they eventually change the rules for everyone."

They went on to acknowledge how the women in the video must have felt and brought up solutions. "That said, it’s understandable why someone out exercising would be disappointed if they couldn’t get a simple cup of tap water. The ideal solution is one that discourages theft without making it difficult for people who genuinely just need water. Barcode-enabled water cups or self-serve systems that only dispense water seem like a reasonable compromise," the user added.

Several commenters argued that policies designed to prevent theft may also affect customers seeking only tap water. Some commenters suggested bringing reusable water bottles while exercising.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video or determine whether the interaction reflected an official Starbucks policy or the practices of that specific location.