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“Can Someone Call the Cops?”: Mom Confronts Man Accused of Taking Photos of Children at Chicago Park

3:30 PM CDT on July 13, 2026

Boss Mom Catches Elderly Man Taking Photos of Kids at a Park in Chicago and Forces Him to Delete Them; Was She Out of Line?

Boss Mom Catches Elderly Man Taking Photos of Kids at a Park in Chicago and Forces Him to Delete Them; Was She Out of Line?

|Image Edits: X/@Chicago_Goofies

A viral video showing a woman confronting an elderly man she accused of photographing children at a Chicago park has sparked debate on X. According to the X user that reshared the video, @Chicago_Goofies, the incident took place at Millennium Park in Chicago.

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While Chicago is not a high-risk state for child kidnappings, some commenters agree that it's a parent's instinct to be vigilant of who's hanging around playgrounds snapping photos of them. But others said that forcing him to delete photos from his phone is illegal.

The video began with a young woman, possibly a parent, confronting an elderly man with a cane and saying, "And if you'd like, you can erase it now or we can erase it together." The elderly man appeared focused on his phone.

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Then, addressing the crowd behind her, she asked, "Can someone call the cops?" According to the video, the woman accused the man of taking photos of children in the park.

The elderly man, sporting a backpack, sneakers, a casual t-shirt and shorts, asked the woman, "What do you want me to do?" She leaned over, looked him square in the face as he sat on the park bench, and replied, "Delete the video that you were taking of young children, underage."

The man corrected her, "It's not a video. . . Let me show you." She continued, Photos or video footage. That is absolutely not okay. Why don't you show me?"

One commenter added, "Creeper or no, it's a constitutional right to record anything you can see from public spaces."

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Another X user wrote, "Note that it’s perfectly legal to take pictures of people in public. It’s also legal for people to ask him to stop. It’s not legal for them to stop him, or force him to delete photos."

Video Sparks Debate Over Photographing Children in Public

According to the ACLU of DC, photographing or recording things that are plainly visible in public spaces is generally protected by the First Amendment. The incident sparked debate over the balance between those legal protections and parents' privacy concerns.

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As the video continued, she eventually grabbed the man's phone out of his hand and deleted the photos, against his will. He then tried to grab his phone back after she took it. At the same time, the creator of the video can be heard saying, "Why are you taking photos of kids?"

One commenter wrote, "Creepy, a bit; illegal, no. It’s a public place and it’s fair game. There are cameras everywhere recording you and your children and you have no idea who’s on the other end watching at any time."

Many in the comments think she should've called the police immediately. This person wrote, "If you think someone is acting suspicious, call CPD. Don’t grab their phone. What the girl did in that Millennium Park clip is actually illegal, and it shows how fast things escalate when people take matters into their own hands. What the man did isn’t illegal — just creepy."

The video continued to circulate on X, where commenters debated the balance between public photography rights and parents' concerns about children's privacy.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation beyond what appears in the video.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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