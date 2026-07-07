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California Family Fights HOA After Being Told to Remove American Flag: “It’s a Little Degrading”

2:45 PM CDT on July 7, 2026

California Home Owners Association Demands Family Take Down American Flag

California Home Owners Association Demands Family Take Down American Flag

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video shared on X is drawing attention after a California family said its homeowners association (HOA) ordered them to remove an American flag displayed outside their home. In a video posted to X, we see what happens when a family is urged to remove their flag by their Home Owners Association (HOA), and how far they’ll go to fight back.

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The video shows two residents of the neighborhood sharing how they would not be removing their flags. According to the video, the HOA objected to where the flags were mounted—not the flags themselves. Rather, it’s where they are positioned on the outside of their homes. The residents were given a $100 fine and asked to attend an HOA meeting. 

“Our flag has been displayed in our common area for at least twenty years,” a woman tells the reporter. The residents said the fines were issued because of where they installed the flags, with one putting it directly by their garage door’s mechanical system.

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This feud between two families and the Home Owners Association has caused a stir online, drawing attention from social media users and local officials. Due to the backlash, the association has chosen to put the flag policy on hold as they navigate the situation. A survey would be sent to residents to gauge how they feel about flying the flag in common areas.

The HOA Offered a Solution: Fly the Flag on the Back Patio

The HOA told the families that they can fly the flag on their back patios, but this wasn’t the solution they were looking for. “It’s not a meaningful display of the American flag in my opinion,” one of the residents said. “It’s a little degrading.”

Other residents have begun fundraising for the families to hire an attorney to fight against this rule. Some commenters argued that the HOA cannot tell them if they can or cannot fly the American flag in front of their homes.

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“I want to make something very clear, a HOA cannot restrict you from flying a standard American Flag out front, this is protected and they will lose,” wrote the person who posted the video to X. “Federal and California law strongly protect this right.”

The comment section on X was in agreement about one thing: they dislike the overreach of Home Owners Associations. “All HOA's suck. It's another form of pseudo gov't who wants to control your life and how you live in the property that you bought with your own money,” wrote one commenter. “Anyone that moves into any HOA should know by now that they are all run by Karens. I would never live in an HOA. I have 2.3 acres with a huge hay field to the west, and one to the north, a thick wooded area to the east, and a privacy fence to the south, and probably paid less,” another x user wrote.

The video prompted hundreds of comments, many criticizing HOA rules and enforcement.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all claims made in the viral video. The article is based on statements made by those featured in the clip and publicly available information.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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