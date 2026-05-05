“But I’m the Villain?”: Dad Posts Video of Baby Left Alone on Porch After Mom Allegedly Dropped Her Off and Drove Away Without Checking if Anyone Was Home

An Omaha father's Facebook video of his baby daughter sitting unattended on his porch is circulating widely after he claimed her mother dropped her off and drove away without confirming anyone was home.

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Davonte Bell took to Facebook to share the clip, alongside a caption describing the situation. "This is what I woke up to after I let my baby mama have my daughter for a day and a half, and she pulled off afterwards," Bell wrote in his post. "But I'm the villain if I deny her access to her 😔?"

According to Bell, he had told her not to come because he would not be there — in reality, he had stayed home. When she showed up anyway and left their daughter at the door, Bell said he was inside watching the situation unfold in real time.

Father goes viral after sharing a video of his baby mama crashing out and leaving their daughter on the porch ? pic.twitter.com/xq4TVsOllO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 4, 2026

She didn't know I was home, because I told her I wasn't home, and not to pull up," Bell explained in the post's comments section. Bell elaborated on his theory about why she did it. "I pick up and drop off 95% of the time… She did this to be petty."

Bell wrote in the post that the mother "didn't know if anybody was home, nor did she check, nor do you ever leave a baby unattended. End of story."

The safety issue was accompanied by a co-parenting complaint Bell made clear in the comments. Bell claimed he handles the vast majority of pickups and drop-offs but is still cast as the problem when conflicts arise.

The video drew a flood of comments, most of them sympathetic to Bell's account. One commentator wrote, "DoorDashing the baby is crazy!"

Wait..I GOT IT...imma say



I blame the father BECAUSE that's who he chose to make a baby with



Do what y'all do lol — Áshtre Súrfa! (@ashtre_surfa) May 4, 2026

Another wrote, "Aint no way! Man your daughter adorable, that just break my heart. I hope she finds some peace..putting up walls and setting boundaries is a start. Till then bro you know what you have to do, and thats being a father..no matter what."

The mother has not issued any public comment, and her side of the story remains unheard.

The clip struck a chord with parents online who said the scenario raised real concerns about child safety. For now, Bell's daughter is back with her dad and his family.