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‘We Have Stuff on the Menu All the Time That We Don’t Make’: A Burger King Customer Was Denied a Listed Item and Former Employees Immediately Recognized the Problem

By Reni

5:35 AM CDT on August 26, 2026

Burger King customer outraged after employee didn't know what was on their own menu.

Burger King customer outraged after employee didn’t know what was on their own menu.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) TikTok | @emmebenoit1

A Burger King customer was outraged after being denied an order that was on the menu. Although she knew it was on the menu, she claimed the employees allegedly didn’t know about it. This has prompted former employees to speak out on the claims. 

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@emmebenoit1 sparked outrage with a new video on her TikTok account after recently visiting Burger King. She documented her disappointment in a video that amassed 4.7 million views as of publication. 

In the video, the woman zoomed into the menu of the establishment she was at, featuring the item she ordered. She noted, “I don’t know what's going on here, but look at this…” She repeatedly urged viewers to “look” at the menu. 

@emmebenoit1

I ordered SPECIFICALLY two orange creamsicle freezers so they wouldn’t give me a regular orange slushee. The workers were like we didn’t even know we had those and then said WE HAVE STUFF ON THE MENU ALL THE TIME THAT WE DONT MAKE @Burger King I literally am a Burger King Stan and now I’m overly irritated. CLEARLY MY BACK IS BIG!!! BRING BACK THE ORANGE DREAMSICLE #fastfood #burgerking #fyp #viral

♬ original sound - ❤️Ebony❤️
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She explained the context of the video in her caption and highlighted her order. The content creator “specifically” asked for a duo of orange creamsicle (Dreamsicle, from the menu) freezers to avoid getting served a regular orange slushie. 

Employees told her, 'We have stuff on the menu all the time that we don't make,' she said. The woman tagged Burger King and expressed her irritation. 

The TikToker said she had previously been a loyal Burger King customer but felt let down by the experience. She said she was “overly irritated” and asked for them to bring back an item. 

TikTokers Resonated With The Burger King Customer…

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As previously mentioned, the video went viral on TikTok and sparked immense traction among her followers. In the comments, former workers have also been speaking up about the claims made by the woman

One such ex-employee of Burger King said, “They would get new menu items all the time and not say anything to us.” They added, “There were numerous times customers would order something (from the new menu).” 

Another agreed, saying, “Yes, they roll out all kinds of stuff our management never tells us. But you do just figure it out…” Similarly, many others mentioned that the content creator’s claims were truthful. 

Image Credit: TikTok | @emmebenoit1
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Other commenters suggested the drink may have been a limited-time item, which could explain why the employee was unfamiliar with it. 

"Burger King had not publicly responded to the video as of publication.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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