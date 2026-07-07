Buc-ee’s Pay Rates Shock Internet as Salaries Reach $275,000

A viral video of a Buc-ee's hiring sign is generating discussion after showing positions with salaries of up to $275,000.

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In a clip making the rounds online, a woman can be seen visiting a Buc-ee’s location and panning her camera toward a sign outside the store that breaks down the pay the company offers for its various positions. Some of the wages listed on the sign appear to be higher than what some people might earn with college degrees.

X user @wallstreetapes later reshared the clip, helping it surpass 700,000 additional views, and people were shocked by the pay rates shown for the gas station and convenience store's available roles.

Americans are shocked to find out they can make more working at a large gas station convenience store than they can with their college degrees



Breakdown of pay at Buc-ee's:



- Cashier, Gift, Warehouse, Maintenance, and Grocery Stocker: $20

- Food Service and Restroom Crew: $25

-… pic.twitter.com/jLP9dIooQ5 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026

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Some Buc-ee's Positions Are Listed at Up to $275,000 a Year

Buc-ee’s has positioned itself in the conversation centered around competitive wages after the viral clip showed what the company says it offers for different positions. The sign states that the company pays weekly and that "no experience [is] necessary." The first roles listed are cashier, gift, warehouse, maintenance, and grocery stocker positions, which are shown as paying $20 per hour.

Next up are food service and restroom crew positions, which are listed at $25 per hour. Team leads are shown making between $23 and $28 per hour, while department managers are listed at $33 per hour.

Assistant food service managers are listed at $37 per hour. The sign also shows assistant general managers and gift managers making $125,000 annually.

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Food service managers are listed as earning between $150,000 and $200,000, while general managers are shown making between $200,000 and $275,000.

The sign also highlights some additional benefits, including full-time shifts between 32 and 48 hours, healthcare, and three weeks of paid time off that can be used, cashed out, or rolled over.

My daughter and I went there, she just had to see it. I talked to some employees that were super excited to work there. It’s in a fairly low income part of town, so a huge win for the local economy. — Jon Hegreness - AZ Realtor ?? (@JonHegreness_AZ) July 6, 2026

But the perks don’t end there. Others include a 401(k) with a 100 percent match up to 6 percent, as well as an extra $2 per hour for overnight shifts.

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While it's unclear where this Buc-ee’s location is or whether these wages are offered across all locations in the U.S., people were surprised by the pay rates listed for the company’s positions. "Your degree tells employers NOTHING except that you CAN be taught. Now it doesn't even tell them that," one person wrote.

Another, however, pointed out that these jobs can be demanding, writing, "Extremely stressful and high volume most can't do that kind of work."

A third questioned whether the hours were consistent as that could make getting steady income difficult. The hiring sign prompted a range of reactions, with commenters debating whether the advertised wages outweigh the demands of the jobs.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where the hiring sign was posted or whether the advertised pay applies to all Buc-ee's locations.