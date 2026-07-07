A British Tourist Said Disney’s Hollywood Studios Had No Patriotism on July 4 — X Responded With Parade Footage and Fireworks Videos

A British tourist says he was disappointed by Disney’s Hollywood Studios experience when he visited them on the 4th of July. He noted the theme park’s lack of patriotism on the iconic American holiday.

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TikToker @paynelife expressed his disappointment to his 14.1 thousand followers on TikTok after visiting the popular destination. In the caption, he shared his initial expectation since he was visiting during the beloved holiday.

The man thought they would go “all-out” with patriotism, but was apparently let down by them. He said, “I feel like the patriotism in Disney is just not there, and it’s very disappointing.

According to the content creator, although people were expressing their patriotism with clothes, the theme park did not make similar efforts.

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Overall, he said, “I just think it’s a shame…” He also recalled an interaction with a castmate during which he attempted to wish the individual for the 4th of July. But instead of the wish returned, the British tourist received a grunt from the person.

@paynelife As a Brit, I honestly expected Disney to go all out for the 4th of July... ?? We spent the morning at Hollywood Studios expecting to see a big Independence Day atmosphere. But if I'm honest, we were disappointed. Very little acknowledgement. No real patriotic atmosphere. Nothing that made it feel like one of America's biggest holidays. Maybe we expected too much, but because of that we've decided not to spend the evening at Disney. Did we make the wrong choice? Is there another Disney park that celebrates the 4th better, or are there much better places in Florida to experience Independence Day? #DisneyWorld #HollywoodStudios #FourthOfJuly #Florida #America ♬ original sound - Payne Life

He said he had a simple solution for people who, in his view, did not appreciate America. He encouraged those people “get out.” In the end, he didn’t understand why there was a lack of patriotism at the beloved Disney Hollywood Studios.

In the caption of his post on TikTok, the man revealed he didn’t spend the evening at the theme park and wondered if other destinations in America were similar. The rant about Disney gained over 44,000 views.

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It also sparked a conversation about how much the park has changed over the years. Many of his followers commented on these changes.

One of them mentioned, “Disney has drastically changed over the years and not for the better. I was there in 1976, and it was totally different.”

Others strongly agreed with the TikToker’s feelings of disappointment with the park. They said, “Disney has become a very big disappointment for everyone.” Similarly, another commented on the spirit of patriotism, saying, “Disney left America years ago…”

X Responded to the British Tourist who Was Disappointment

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@WallStreetApes shared the viral TikTok on their verified X account and attempted to debunk these claims. The account suggested that while some areas of the park may not have reflected the holiday, Disney did not ignore it entirely.

They shared snippets of a 4th of July celebration after doing a deep dive into whether Disney truly celebrated the holiday or not. According to the multiple videos shared by the X account, there were floats and a parade featured at the park.

Even foreigners are noticing how anti-American Disney has become



“I just want to express my disappointment with Disney on the 4th of July. So we're here at Disney Hollywood and there is zero, and I mean zero, acknowledgement of 4th of July. This is America 1- what the hell is… pic.twitter.com/aZ0qbWPUKY — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 7, 2026

A fireworks show was also on display at the park, which is a widely known tradition. Whether the TikToker's section of the park hosted similar celebrations could not be confirmed.

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However, the account did say: “Disney has become very un-American, that much is very clear.”

was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @paynelife and reshared on X by @WallStreetApes.