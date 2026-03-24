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“I need it now”: Bridgerton’s next season will focus on a lesbian couple, and fans are thrilled

"I JUST DROPPED TO MY KNEES."

12:30 PM CDT on March 24, 2026

bridgerton season 5 couple lesbian francesca
Netflix/@bridgerton/X

Bridgerton has finally unveiled the leads for its fifth season — and this time, it is a pretty stark departure from the books.

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This is because this time round, the show will be focusing on Bridgerton's first lesbian couple: Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling.

On March 24, the official Bridgerton X account posted a clip of Francesca walking up to Michaela, before the pair stand together and their hands brush. The video then showed on-screen text confirming that season 5 is finally in production.

Netflix/@bridgerton/X

Originally introduced at the end of season 3, Michaela Stirling is the vibrant cousin of John Stirling, Francesca's late husband. Throughout season 4, the pair had a strained relationship, with Francesca even trying to set her up with a gentleman, but they managed to squash their beef as the episodes went on.

However, tragedy struck in the second half of season 4. John unexpectedly died, leaving Francesca widowed. In the aftermath, Francesca asked Michaela to stay, but for reasons unknown, she absconded. So, ahead of season 5, it's clear that there's going to be a lot of unfinished business between the pair.

The official logline for season 5 is as follows: "Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Francesca decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."

How are fans reacting?

The season's surprise focus is not one fans were expecting, as Eloise Bridgerton was expected to have her romantic turn next. (It seems that her storyline will occur in Season 6.) Over on X, the excitement is palpable — so much so that most users responded in block capitals.

"I JUST DROPPED TO MY KNEES," one wrote. "THE BUZZ IS INSANE," another added, sharing a screenshot of Francesca and Michaela's hands touching.

@galisimaa/X

"WE'RE ABOUT TO SEE YEARNING LIKE WE HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE," a third predicted, while a fourth said: "I'M SO EXCITED FOR THEM. They make such a beautiful pair."

Meanwhile, a fifth admitted: "I don’t have the patience for this one I NEED IT NOWWWWWWW."

To which the official Bridgerton account replied: "In due time, dear reader."

@bridgerton/X

Hopefully, if it's already in production, we could be looking at a 2027 release — but as Lady Whistledown says, we must be patient.

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Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

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