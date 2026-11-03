Bride Asks Bridesmaid to Gain 120 Pounds to Make Her Look Skinny at Wedding

A TikTok user, @Jackie.o436, shared a video talking about her best friend, who made unreasonable demands of her after asking her to be a bridesmaid. From asking her to gain weight to getting a facial twice a week until the wedding, the demands left the woman thinking her friend had gone crazy. The video, shared Aug. 20, had received 106,700 [views/likes — confirm metric] at the time of publication.

The woman started by saying that there was nothing scarier than a woman who is about to become a bride. The creator said that after everything she had to endure, she would never attend a wedding again. Recalling the day she met her best friend, Nikki, at a restaurant, where Nikki invited her to be a bridesmaid, she said that her happiness did not last long.

The first thing Nikki asked the woman to do as a bridesmaid was to get a facial at least twice a week because she had a lot of acne on her face, and the bride-to-be did not want to pay extra to have her face airbrushed. Nikki went on to say that if she was not going to do that, she would rather the woman not attend the wedding. The bride-to-be also asked the creator to pay for her own bridesmaid dress.

Then came her second demand: the creator was to gain about 120 pounds over the next couple of months because Nikki wanted to be the skinniest girl on her big day. The creator emphasized that the bride-to-be weighed around 90 pounds. When the TikTok user suggested that Nikki lose weight rather than asking her to gain it, the bride-to-be started crying.

Nikki accused her of trying to sabotage her wedding for declining the request. Nikki even revealed that she had asked her own sister to do the same and, after her sister declined, uninvited her from the wedding.

Nikki's third demand was for the creator to bend over while standing on the stage the entire time because she wanted to look like the tallest woman in the room. When the creator told her she was being unreasonable, Nikki allegedly threw a plate full of spaghetti at her and started throwing a tantrum like a small child.

“I knew it, I knew it all along. You are so jealous that I’m getting married and you’re not because you’re a single loser! I knew this killed you,” Nikki said. After having had enough, the creator left, paying for both their meals. However, when she turned to look at Nikki one last time, the creator said she saw Nikki crawl over to the other side of the table and eat all the spaghetti off the floor.



One shocked commenter wrote, “Excuse me, did you just say she was just eating the pasta up from the floor?” Another questioned, “Where do u get those friends from my god.” A third user joked, “Did she ask her husband to gain weight to?”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @Jackie.o436’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.