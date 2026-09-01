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‘Breathing Down Your Neck’: A Former Walmart Cashier’s Viral Rant About the Job Has Workers Agreeing

1:56 PM CDT on September 1, 2026

TikToker explains which jobs are the worst at Walmart.

TikToker explains which jobs are the worst at Walmart.

| TikTok/@rackksinmyypurple

A TikTok video from creator @rackksinmyypurple, which had gathered more than 480,000 views and over 3,200 comments at the time of writing, ranks cashier and Online Grocery Pickup, commonly known as OGP, as the two worst positions to hold at Walmart. He said the ranking was based on his own experience working at the store and was intended for people considering entry-level retail work.

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The TikToker said cashier was the worst position overall due to the combination of repetitive tasks and strict workplace rules. "You're gonna be sitting there for eight hours straight doing not sh-t, but just listen to customers b----ing complain while you're scanning their f--king s--t," he said.

He said cashiers are not permitted to use their phones or listen to music while working, and that bathroom breaks are similarly limited. He also said the position involves close oversight from management. "Then you got two, three managers that are just breathing down your f--king neck," he said.

The TikToker said his experience as a cashier was worse than working other retail positions, such as at a gas station, and he discouraged viewers from taking a cashier role in any industry.

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According to him, the position was uniquely difficult due to the volume of direct customer complaints and the limited autonomy workers had during a shift.

@rackksinmyypurple

i love ogp but the customers i don’t fw at all #racksinmypurple #fypシ #viral #relatable #xyzbca #fyp shop with @cocoshoestop

♬ Dust Collector - ybg lucas

He described OGP as more enjoyable overall, citing reduced managerial oversight and less direct customer interaction, and called it 'the funniest job in the f------ world.' He said the role involves retrieving and organizing online orders throughout the store.

However, the position came with its own downsides, including being unable to accept tips and receiving frequent complaints about how orders were bagged or placed in customers' vehicles. "People complain about the way you bag their f--king groceries," he said.

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He also said OGP employees are required to immediately clean up any items dropped from delivery crates or risk being formally coached by management. He said the job requires near-constant movement throughout a shift, with only a short break period built into the workday.

He gave an honorable mention to employees responsible for unloading delivery trucks at Walmart stores, describing it as the most physically demanding job available at the company. He compared the physical intensity of the role to that of general warehouse labor.

Reactions to the video included input from people who said they had worked in the positions described. One commenter agreed that customer behavior, rather than the job itself, was the primary challenge of cashier work. They wrote, "Cashier ain't hard but dealing with the people is atrocious."

Another commenter said the video reflected their own partner's experience in the OGP role. They wrote, "My girl work at ogp and constantly complaining" [sic].

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One other commenter offered a different position they considered preferable to those discussed in the video. They wrote, "Cart attendant the best one we sit around all day when we get it full inside" [sic].

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific store location or current workplace policies described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @rackksinmyypurple on TikTok.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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