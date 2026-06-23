Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

BP Gas Station Employee Cites No-Return Policy After Customer Says She Was Sold Moldy, Expired Chips — She Threatens Calling Health Department

7:30 AM CDT on June 23, 2026

Woman’s complaint over out-of-date chips at Gatlinburg gas station fuels online reactions

Woman’s complaint over out-of-date chips at Gatlinburg gas station fuels online reactions

|Images via X/Suzierizzo1

A video filmed at a BP gas station in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, shows a customer accusing the store of selling expired snacks and initially refusing a refund. According to the text included in the video, the incident took place at a BP location at 376 Parkway in Gatlinburg.

Featured Video

The person who recorded the encounter claimed she purchased several snacks and discovered that one of them was moldy and well past its expiration date after returning to her car. The customer returned to the store and confronted an employee, arguing that expired food should not have been sold and demanding her money back.

The employee cited the store’s “no returns” policy and suggested customers should check expiration dates before purchase. But the customer said, “It is not my job to check your products.” She added that selling expired food would be reported to the health department.

The employee initially maintained that once an item had left the store, it could not be returned. The employee eventually acknowledged, “Sometimes there are some mistakes.” After further discussion, the employee ultimately agreed to process a refund of $2.99.

Commenters split on who bears responsibility for checking expiration dates. One user wrote that stores should face consequences for selling expired items, and that businesses “cannot sell expired foods, no matter if they're in a package or not.”

One commenter said they received a refund after showing police that Pringles they purchased had been expired for more than two years, despite the store having a no-refund policy.

Some commenters sided with the employee. One suggested that store workers may worry customers could swap products after leaving the premises. Others said receipts and item numbers could help resolve disputes, noting that keeping receipts makes it easier to confirm purchases and match products to transactions.

Some commenters said they had encountered expired items at stores before. Others argued that consumers should check expiration dates before purchasing. One commenter noted that expiration label regulations vary — a point supported by FDA guidance, which distinguishes between "sell by," "best by," and "use by" dates.

The customer did not say in the video whether she filed a formal complaint with local health officials.

The BP location at 376 Parkway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was identified by text included in the video and has not been independently confirmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

A World Cup Worker Says FIFA Handed Her Tape and Told Her to Cover Her Nike Logo Because ‘That’s Not Adidas’ — and She’s Not the Only One

June 23, 2026
Viral Politics

Internet Divided After Dominatrix’s Explosive Claims About Kristi Noem’s Husband Surface

June 23, 2026
Culture

Video Shows Woman Slap Man After He Warns Her Not to Touch Him — Her Partner Is Punched Repeatedly When He Steps In

June 23, 2026
Culture

‘Corporate Greed and It Is Ridiculous’: Starbucks’ New Reserve Metal Card Requires Spending Around $1,470 a Year Just to Keep It

June 23, 2026
Trending

Viral Video Shows Mind-Bending Fence Art That Changes With Your Perspective: “Next Level of Creativity”

June 22, 2026
Trending

Grandma Breaks Down After Grandson Drives 11 Hours to See Her: “Grandpa Would Be Proud of That Young Man”

June 22, 2026
Advertisement