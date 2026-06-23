A video filmed at a BP gas station in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, shows a customer accusing the store of selling expired snacks and initially refusing a refund. According to the text included in the video, the incident took place at a BP location at 376 Parkway in Gatlinburg.

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The person who recorded the encounter claimed she purchased several snacks and discovered that one of them was moldy and well past its expiration date after returning to her car. The customer returned to the store and confronted an employee, arguing that expired food should not have been sold and demanding her money back.

The employee cited the store’s “no returns” policy and suggested customers should check expiration dates before purchase. But the customer said, “It is not my job to check your products.” She added that selling expired food would be reported to the health department.

This woman goes into the BP gas station in Gatlinburg & buys some snacks & as soon as she tastes one she’s grossed out so she looks at the expiration date & they’re old & moldy.She goes back & tells them & asks for a refund.They knew it was expired & didn’t want to refund her. pic.twitter.com/3InNCToMAV — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 22, 2026

The employee initially maintained that once an item had left the store, it could not be returned. The employee eventually acknowledged, “Sometimes there are some mistakes.” After further discussion, the employee ultimately agreed to process a refund of $2.99.

Commenters split on who bears responsibility for checking expiration dates. One user wrote that stores should face consequences for selling expired items, and that businesses “cannot sell expired foods, no matter if they're in a package or not.”

One commenter said they received a refund after showing police that Pringles they purchased had been expired for more than two years, despite the store having a no-refund policy.

Some commenters sided with the employee. One suggested that store workers may worry customers could swap products after leaving the premises. Others said receipts and item numbers could help resolve disputes, noting that keeping receipts makes it easier to confirm purchases and match products to transactions.

I think what the guy is saying is that once you go outside there is no way to prove you didnt switch the product for some expired chips you already had — eBuck (@activistJ741) June 22, 2026

Some commenters said they had encountered expired items at stores before. Others argued that consumers should check expiration dates before purchasing. One commenter noted that expiration label regulations vary — a point supported by FDA guidance, which distinguishes between "sell by," "best by," and "use by" dates.

The customer did not say in the video whether she filed a formal complaint with local health officials.

The BP location at 376 Parkway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was identified by text included in the video and has not been independently confirmed.