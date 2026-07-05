A video shared on X appears to show a man taking a food delivery from the front porch of a home while a woman records from a nearby vehicle. The footage has sparked debate online, with some viewers criticizing the apparent theft and others focusing on the reactions in the comments.

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Woman laughs as she records her boyfriend stealing a food delivery from a stranger’s porch.



They’re not exactly breaking stereotypes, are they? pic.twitter.com/XQaqSRP9QK — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 2, 2026

The video begins with a woman recording in the passenger seat of a car as a man, most likely her boyfriend, sneaks onto someone's porch and steals a bag of food delivered to the residence. While recording, the woman can be heard laughing while saying, "He going up there to take their food back."

The creator of the video also wrote in the video, "POV: they food looked too good." So, there is definitely a lack of context to clarify who they are or how they knew there would be food delivered to that particular home. For example, he could've been a delivery driver for Uber Eats who delivered food to the location and decided to "take their food back."

Either way, her laughter while recording her boyfriend committing a robbery while trespassing onto someone's property won't favor them in court. And the fact that they posted this video online which now has millions of views and re-shares won't make them hard to track down. She seemed to genuinely be enjoying herself while incriminating them both!

One X commenter wrote, "Nice of them to provide evidence for the police." Another user wrote, "It's great she got a nice good video of him with his face and smiling. That will make it pretty easy for the prosecutor and jury."

Package and food delivery theft—sometimes referred to as "porch piracy"—can carry criminal penalties that vary by state.

Are Videos of People Stealing Food for Fun Enough to Justify Certain Stereotypes?

The argument by certain X users in the comment section is that the stereotypes created about certain groups of people should be justified because of videos such as this one.

One individual said, "Unfortunately, stereotypes are built around reality. . . There are always some honorable people who unfortunately have to pay the price for those labels although a large percentage of each stereotype is correct."

Another commenter wrote, "Imagine being proud that is your man. If anyone I was dating ever stole someone's food delivery for us to eat for free -- I wouldn't be able to dump that dirt bag fast enough. That is just not a real man. No one can tell me different."

While many commenters criticized the apparent theft shown in the video, others focused on broader discussions about online behavior and accountability. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or determine where or when the incident occurred.