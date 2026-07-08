A Man Booked a Five-Star Restaurant for 20 Friends, Got Stuck With a Nearly $8,000 Bill, and Says He Spent His Birthday in Jail

A man spent his birthday in jail after a restaurant refused to let him split a bill of $7,937 with his 20 friends. @nvrcrd shared his experience on TikTok in two parts.

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In the first part of the video, which drew 1.1 million views, he gave followers context to the story. According to the influencer, he took his group of 20 friends out to celebrate his special day.

Although he didn’t specify the location or the name of the restaurant, he did confirm that it was a five-star venue. The TikToker also shared a snippet of the bill, which rounded off to almost $8,000.

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He said he was not aware that the restaurant would not issue individual bills despite the size of the group.

In his case, the check was addressed to the person who booked the reservation, which was him. That left him on the hook for the full amount.

But he was denied because of certain protocols they followed. Upon hearing the restaurant’s stance on the matter, he turned to his group of friends, whom he had invited to split the bill instead.

The Man Spent His Birthday in Jail After His Friends Had Payment Problems

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Things didn’t go very well because it led to the man never wanting to treat 20 people at once for his birthday ever again. In Part 2 of the video, the content creator attempted to go around asking his friends to pay nearly $400 each to help foot the bill.

But not everyone agreed to it. Several said their Apple Pay was not working or that they had no cash. One of his friends, a woman, refused the request, claiming that her food was cold and not worth the money.

The TikToker asked her about why she hadn’t brought up the bill before; the reason surprised him. Apparently, it wasn’t the type of place she would normally visit, and she didn’t feel the need to speak up about it.

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Moreover, she felt the food was worth $150, because that’s also what she was willing to pay. While he tried figuring out finance with his friends, the waiter apparently kept coming by for an update.

Each time, the man was able to ask for more time. However, the last time the waiter came by, he had news. According to the man, the police were already informed about the situation and were on the way.

And the restaurant was also about to close. The TikToker did mention to “stay tuned” for a third part to explain further. No such video has been released by the content creator. How he ultimately ended up spending his birthday in jail remains unknown.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @nvrcrd. The identity of the restaurant and the specific circumstances of any arrest have not been confirmed.