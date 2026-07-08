Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

A Man Booked a Five-Star Restaurant for 20 Friends, Got Stuck With a Nearly $8,000 Bill, and Says He Spent His Birthday in Jail

By Reni

9:16 AM CDT on July 8, 2026

A man spent his birthday in jail after the restaurant refused to split a $7.9K bill.

A man spent his birthday in jail after the restaurant refused to split a $7.9K bill.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @nevrcrd

A man spent his birthday in jail after a restaurant refused to let him split a bill of $7,937 with his 20 friends. @nvrcrd shared his experience on TikTok in two parts. 

Featured Video

In the first part of the video, which drew 1.1 million views, he gave followers context to the story. According to the influencer, he took his group of 20 friends out to celebrate his special day.

Although he didn’t specify the location or the name of the restaurant, he did confirm that it was a five-star venue. The TikToker also shared a snippet of the bill, which rounded off to almost $8,000.

@nevrcrd

Birthday dinner turned into the craziest night of my life ?? part 1 because y’all would NOT believe what happened when the bill came… #nevrcrd #storytime #birthdaygonewrong #fyp #viralstorytime @NEVRCRD

♬ original sound - NEVRCRD
Advertisement

He said he was not aware that the restaurant would not issue individual bills despite the size of the group.  

In his case, the check was addressed to the person who booked the reservation, which was him. That left him on the hook for the full amount.

But he was denied because of certain protocols they followed. Upon hearing the restaurant’s stance on the matter, he turned to his group of friends, whom he had invited to split the bill instead.

The Man Spent His Birthday in Jail After His Friends Had Payment Problems

Advertisement

Things didn’t go very well because it led to the man never wanting to treat 20 people at once for his birthday ever again. In Part 2 of the video, the content creator attempted to go around asking his friends to pay nearly $400 each to help foot the bill.

But not everyone agreed to it. Several said their Apple Pay was not working or that they had no cash. One of his friends, a woman, refused the request, claiming that her food was cold and not worth the money.

The TikToker asked her about why she hadn’t brought up the bill before; the reason surprised him. Apparently, it wasn’t the type of place she would normally visit, and she didn’t feel the need to speak up about it.

@nevrcrd

POV: your birthday dinner turns into a whole criminal investigation because nobody wanted to pay their part ? #nevrcrd #birthdaydinner #storytime #fyp #viralvideo

♬ original sound - NEVRCRD
Advertisement

Moreover, she felt the food was worth $150, because that’s also what she was willing to pay. While he tried figuring out finance with his friends, the waiter apparently kept coming by for an update.

Each time, the man was able to ask for more time. However, the last time the waiter came by, he had news. According to the man, the police were already informed about the situation and were on the way.

And the restaurant was also about to close. The TikToker did mention to “stay tuned” for a third part to explain further. No such video has been released by the content creator. How he ultimately ended up spending his birthday in jail remains unknown.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @nvrcrd. The identity of the restaurant and the specific circumstances of any arrest have not been confirmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘Stop Saying I Starve My Kids’: A Mom’s Video Defending Her Decision to Split One Ice Cream Cone Five Ways Has Divided the Internet

July 8, 2026
Culture

Bagged Lettuce Controversy Explodes Online As Shoppers Question Food Processing Methods

July 8, 2026
Memes

Viral Video Shows Man Standing at Mall Escalator Exit to Block Shoppers — X Suggests an ‘Almighty Shove’

July 8, 2026
Culture

Woman With a Walker Struggled to Open a Door While the Bystander Watched—The Internet is Urging Critics Not to Be Quick to Judge

July 8, 2026
Trending

Woman Climbs on Walmart Counter Screaming Over Electronics Return, Video Shows

July 8, 2026
Culture

‘There’s a Little Maggot’: Viral Video Shows What’s Really Hiding in Wild-Picked Cherries

July 8, 2026
Advertisement