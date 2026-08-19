A Post About a Dad Who Keeps His Clock 10 Minutes Fast Has Almost 2,000 Comments — and It Turns Out a Lot of People Do This Too

A seemingly simple habit of deliberately setting a clock several minutes ahead has started a conversation on Reddit. A post shared on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit by user Jpeg_1999 said their father has kept his clock ahead “for as long as I remember,” and they wonder why. The post drew almost 2,000 comments as of publication, as many commenters revealed that they or their family members use the same trick.

Featured Video

One of the most upvoted responses had the simplest explanation: “so he isn’t late lol.” Another commenter said their family clocks were routinely set 10 to 15 minutes ahead, while someone else said their mother always kept her car clock 10 minutes fast.

For many Reddit users, the habit creates a psychological buffer. One commenter said that seeing a clock showing a later time can create an immediate sense of urgency. Another said they used the trick in adulthood because they needed “a little wiggle room” in the morning.

Advertisement

There is some research that helps explain why self-imposed time pressure can work. A 2002 study by Dan Ariely and Klaus Wertenbroch, published in Psychological Science, examined whether people could use self-imposed deadlines to combat procrastination. The researchers found that people did use deadlines to improve self-control, although self-imposed deadlines were not as effective as externally imposed ones.

That does not prove that setting a clock 10 minutes fast will make everyone more punctual. However, it suggests that an artificial deadline can sometimes help people overcome the tendency to delay tasks.

The Reddit thread illustrated that the trick does not work equally well for everyone. One commenter wrote that whenever they saw a clock set 10 minutes ahead, they immediately subtracted 10 minutes in their head.

One person explained that whenever they saw a clock set 10 minutes ahead, they immediately subtracted 10 minutes in their head. Others deliberately chose an unusual number, such as 7, 13, or even 17 minutes, so the brain cannot automatically make the calculation.

Advertisement

For some, however, simply seeing the later time is enough to trigger action. One commenter described the benefit as getting a jolt of motivation when a clock makes them think they are running late.

Comment

byu/Jpeg_1999 from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

The practice also has a documented history beyond individual habit. Edinburgh's famous Balmoral Hotel clock has traditionally been kept three minutes fast to help travelers avoid missing trains at nearby Waverley Station. The hotel opened in 1902, when it was known as the North British Station Hotel, and the clock's unusual setting is now part of its identity.

While u/Jpeg_1999's father's habit may be 'mildly infuriating' to anyone trying to read the correct time, the Reddit discussion and historical examples suggest that for some, a clock that is technically wrong may be exactly what keeps their schedule on track.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described by Reddit commenters. The details above reflect the post shared in r/mildlyinfuriating by u/Jpeg_1999 and the comments responding to it.