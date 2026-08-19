‘Gotta Respect Our Women More’: A Viral Video of a Man Throwing a Ketchup-Soaked Burger at a Woman Has X Divided Over Whether It Was a Prank

A man sparked outrage on the internet after dunking a whole McDonald’s burger into a bag full of ketchup and throwing it at a woman. Users on X had mixed feelings about the possible prank but mentioned the need to respect women.

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According to the Daily Dot’s findings, the original video appears to have been removed or deleted from TikTok. However, @Maatboobybrown shared it on his X account, sparking a series of heated comments.

The scene appeared to be set in a living room or hotel room of sorts, with a side table with McDonald’s burgers and fries. The inside of the drawer was full of different kinds of burgers, while fries rested on top of them.

More intriguingly, there was also a paper bag full of ketchup that seemed to have been emptied from large bottles, as seen in the video. The man with tattoos from the video nonchalantly reached for one of them.

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She's dead by ketchup bro pic.twitter.com/HZHwBDVjCT — MaatBB (@Maatboobybrown) August 18, 2026

He casually grabbed it and dunked the entire burger, bun, patty, and all inside it and repeatedly said, “I* expletive* love ketchup bro!” And while making that declaration, he turned to a woman sitting on the couch and threw it at her.

The burger landed on the side of her face with a loud splat. The woman from the video appeared to be eating fries when it hit her, completely startling her. As a result of the impact, the couch and the walls were smeared with the condiment.

While she tried wrapping her head around the aftermath of the incident, he was heard laughing in the background while giving viewers another glimpse of the impact—and a view of the many burgers.

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Was this part of an elaborate prank, or were more ketchup-dunked burgers due for somebody else or her? That is still up for debate. While the person recording it found the move amusing, X had mixed feelings.

The Man Sparked Outrage on X…

With over 1.2 million views as of publication, the video did generate immense traction with X users. Many users expressed disapproval. "Gotta respect our women more," one commenter wrote.

Can anybody explain why ketchup is thrown at the girl? — Human ? (@6tanky) August 19, 2026

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Others were dumbfounded by the sheer amount of ketchup in the bag and jokingly wondered, “Bro, how much ketchup is even in that bag? Did she survive cleanup or is the couch still a crime scene?”

Users also pointed out that it was a waste of food and continued to wonder why the man had a drawer full of burgers and a counter full of fries. The individual has not responded to the comments or addressed the questions.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the man or woman in the video, the location of the incident, or whether the act was a planned prank. The details above reflect the video as shared by @Maatboobybrown on X.