Bear the dog is going viral on the internet after his story tugged at the internet’s heartstrings. With days away from getting euthanized, the dog was rescued, rehabilitated, and released in a renowned haven for dogs: The Asher House.

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@sanctuaryshelters shared Bear’s story on their official TikTok and Instagram account. The video featured the founder of The Asher House, Lee Asher, on his way to rescue Bear (at the time).

Calling the pup a "very special dog," Asher reportedly drove into the hills under the cover of night to rescue him. Remarkably, Bear’s rescue came just days before he was scheduled to be euthanized.

@sanctuaryshelters Bear was so close to being put down, we had to say yes and bring this special dog into the pack ?? ♬ original sound - Lee

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According to the video, he had signs of kennel stress and barked at strangers. Although he wasn’t aggressive, he was wary of people in general. Overall, he was regarded as friendly and social with other dogs and people.

Speaking of which, Asher mentioned that Bear wasn’t particularly fond of men, at least, not early on. So, he practiced caution when approaching the animal.

When they first met, as expected, the dog was extremely cautious of the new person. He allowed the dog to take its time to sniff and even took him for a walk to get him comfortable and at ease.

After calming down, the pooch eagerly loaded into Lee’s car to kick off his next chapter. The moment he arrived at Asher’s, he began exploring his new surroundings, making himself right at home, which unfortunately included marking his territory. Suffice it to say, house-training is still a work in progress.

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He Made a Friend and Loves His New Home

The animal lover shared a Bear’s progress after a week, and the results were both adorable and awe-inspiring. He appeared happier, relaxed, and healthier. And made a new friend, Trooper.

Asher highlighted the dog’s social life and shared a glimpse of him and Trooper playing with each other outdoors. He noted, “They’re obsessed with each other. It’s really, really cute.”

There was another glimpse of Bear chilling inside with another dog, looking at ease. This was much different than the tense, scared, and anxious dog he was a week back.

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The recording ended with Bear frolicking in the snow with a pack of dogs rescued by Asher. And of course, Trooper meeting to greet him with a playful bite.

Internet Loves Bear the Dog and His Story

The video went viral across social media and gained love and support from fellow animal lovers who greatly praised Asher's efforts to rescue dogs. Many were in awe of Bear’s cute looks and gushed about him.

As mentioned earlier, the dog’s story was also shared on Instagram by Asher House’s official verified account @theasherhouse. The comment section was filled with appreciation for Asher’s efforts in rescuing the dog.

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Image Credit: Instagram | @theasherhouse

Many others were touched by Bear’s story. One such user noted the dog’s fate had he not been rescued by Asher. They said, “How can they do that to perfectly good animals? That’s horrible! Thank you for rescuing.”

Another commented on the furry friend’s overall progress, saying, “Sweet, handsome boy! Oh my goodness, watching him in the end was just beautiful!”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events shown in the post. The details above are based on the content shared by the creator