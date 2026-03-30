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Fans say the Barbie Dream Fest event was like Fyre Fest meets the Willy Wonka Experience

"Dashcon doesn’t die it just reinvents itself."

9:00 AM CDT on March 30, 2026

Barbie Dream Fest event 2026
@alsikkantv/X.com

Barbie Dream Fest promised a glossy, immersive celebration, but attendees said reality looked very different. The event ran from March 27–29, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it drew immediate comparisons online to infamous convention failures.

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While Mischief Management organizers marketed a vibrant fan experience, many visitors took to social media to say the execution fell far short and the event became a trending topic for the wrong reasons.

Fans said the attractions didn’t match the hype

Organizers advertised a "Walk-in Interactive Dream House," a disco roller rink, and a bustling marketplace. Instead, according to photos and posts on social media, attendees described stripped-down versions of those ideas. The interactive Dream House was instead the façade of a pink house with a pink VW van and a fake turf carpet that didn't fill the space. The hyped roller rink was a small square of generic metal barricades covered with Barbie branding.

Additionally, the marketplace drew criticism. One Redditor claimed there were only about ten booths, with few tied to Barbie. She wrote that she felt "flabbergasted" and recalled asking staff, "I’m sorry, is this it?" According to her post, the response confirmed there was nothing more to see.

Mischief Management is the company that licensed the Barbie brand name from Mattel to stage the Barbie Dream Fest. It has a track record of disappointing conventions, according to attendees, since the peak heyday of LeakyCon and GeekyCon. Even BroadwayCon has received criticism online in its post-pandemic years, when, back in 2017, it was lauded for its guests and programming. 

Some online critics also pointed to the company’s roots in Harry Potter conventions, noting what they saw as mixed messaging. They said organizers claimed to move away from that fandom while still promoting Harry Potter programming tracks and Harry Potter fanfiction-to-tradpub authors.

@andreaandersenauthor

I have to laugh otherwise I’ll cry

♬ original sound - Lewky____

Attendees said high ticket prices made things worse

Ticket costs became another point of frustration, because expectations were high for the event to go all-out. Single-day passes started at $72, while VIP packages reached over $400. 

Redditor u/Adventurous_Pen_165 wrote, "I'd never been to a convention, so I was really excited when Barbie was gonna host Barbie dream fest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That's my home state, so to go to my first convention as a Barbie convention in state was super exciting to me."

She explained that she spent over $1K in travel, accommodations, and tickets for the event, only to find a lack of signage and confusing directions all around. Not only that, the promised swag bag was practically nonexistent.

Comparisons spread quickly to other largely panned conventions, like the original DashCon and RomanceCon, another of Mischief Management's conventions.

Tweet that reads, "Really horribly managed fyre festival/dashcon events like this are my guilty pleasure. Just imagining the person who was in charge of this brings me to tears of ecstasy."
@SlumRNA_Dog/X

@mbalenhle998 tweeted, "Oh yeah, it was not a 'Dream Fest'. Some people were reported saying that they feel 'Fyre Fested.'"

Tweet that reads, "Okay so the Barbie Dream Fest was an actual chop. The best part of the event was obviously the fans & designers. At one point I was comforting mothers who bought 3 day passes & flew from different states, booked hotels + rental cars. This was nothing like in the advertisements💀" with photos from the event.
@AsToldByLasso/X

Even so, a few bright spots emerged. Some attendees noted that guest speakers and panels tried to stay engaging despite the issues. Still, those positives appeared secondary in most online reactions.

Tweet that reads, "this is genuinely worse than that because the Willy Wonka thing was put on by some random person using Ai art to advertise and the Barbie Dream Fest was an official con put on by Mattel with big name sponsors (Michaels, Unique Vintage, Impala Skates, etc) where did that money go?"
@hatsune_mitski/X

Across platforms, commentary ranged from disappointed to sarcastic. @cfree94 joked, "i honestly need something like this to happen once a year to keep me going." 

Tweet that reads, "I love these kinds of pop-up event scams because even if you imagine the best possible version of this event, it still doesn’t beat a lazy morning at the farmer’s market or taking a stroll in the park."
@PoorOldRoloTony/X

Tumblr even got in on the action, tweeting, "dashcon doesn’t die it just reinvents itself." Though it should be noted that the inaugural DashCon 2.0 in 2026 was celebrated as a huge success.

On the plus side, according to TikToker @alittlebitbarbie, it looks like at least some attendees are receiving full refunds on their tickets.

A Barbie Dream Fest official email stating that 3-day tickets would be refunded.
@alittlebitbarbie/TikTok

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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