‘Am I Actually Crazy?’: TikToker Says Sister-in-Law Scheduled Her Wedding on the Exact Date of Her Honeymoon

A woman on TikTok under the handle @lovespicycubes1 posted a video on May 22 describing a situation she called "utterly insane." In the video, she explains that she and her husband eloped around a year ago to save for a car, a home and financial security before starting a family.

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The couple had agreed to a honeymoon around their one-year anniversary, which the wife had been planning for eight months. She had already booked flights, Airbnbs, and excursions.

"Our entire family was fully aware of this plan," she says. "They knew everything, including his little sister."

The woman says that the same sister "has to be the center of attention no matter what." So, at a recent family dinner, she stood up mid-meal to announce her engagement to her boyfriend, whom she had been dating for two months. The wedding date, however, fell on the exact date of the couple's planned honeymoon.

"I said, okay, well, we're not going to be there then, because that's literally the date of our honeymoon," she said. "I've already booked (...) things that I can't get my money back on."

In response, her sister-in-law began crying and saying that she was trying to keep her brother away. The rest of the family, after watching the exchange, told the TikToker she needed to be "more flexible" and "considerate." But the couple left the dinner early.

Later that night, the woman's husband let her know that he might be skipping part of his own honeymoon to attend his sister's wedding. He'd join her on the trip "on day three." But she told him that if she boarded the plane alone, she would be returning alone. The sister's wedding would meanwhile take place in a backyard at the couple's parents' home.

How do you set boundaries with in-laws without hurting your spouse? A reader shares her struggle to keep her marriage private. Advice here: https://t.co/xV0zUSqBu2 — Chris Pugh (@NewsFromThePugh) April 1, 2026

But according to Empathi, as relationship therapists say, conflicts with in-laws are frequently "attachment panics about where you rank in your partner's world." This is why counselors at Collaborate Counseling say that the partner whose family is overstepping must take the lead in addressing the issue by setting a boundary.

As of the time of publication, the TikToker did not say whether the sister-in-law's wedding date has been changed or whether the honeymoon is still on. She ended the video by asking, "You tell me — am I actually crazy for this, or is the situation itself just utterly insane?"