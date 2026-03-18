A pair of brainrot AI slop memes will debut as skins in the hit online video game Fortnite soon, and the implications are dividing fans. Keen-eyed viewers spotted Ballerina Cappuccina and Tung Tung Tung Sahur together in a trailer for the latest season in the current chapter of the star-studded saga.

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AI critics are ready to quit Epic Games' most popular title altogether over this.

AI slop on Fortnite

The trailer for the game's Chapter 7, Season 2: Showdown, released on Wednesday, follows a faux documentary format. Starring SNL's Martin Herlihy, the teaser shows a "day in the life of our Spawn Island Manager."

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What it also showed, at the very beginning of the clip, is two AI brainrot memes from 2025 dancing together in a window.

On the left is Ballerina Cappuccina, an Italian TikTok dancer. On the right is Tung Tung Tung Sahur, an anthropomorphized piece of wood who terrorizes Ramadan observers.

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Both were created using generative AI and fit neatly into the surrealist "brainrot" meme genre, which was still all the rage in early 2025. The characters each blew up among Gen Alpha and younger Gen Z brainrot fans, especially within their respective cultures.

Ballerina Cappuccina ended up as part of a larger tale involving other meme characters, while young Muslims threatened each other with Tung Tung Tung Sahur should they sleep through the early morning meal before Ramadan fasting began.

As with most memes, these two peaked early and fizzled out fast, but nostalgia came around just as quick.

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"BEST DAY EVER," declared @MarioGalaxyScat on X.

"I’m actually quitting Fortnite"

Aside from the die-hard meme fans, Fortnite gamers overwhelmingly reacted with either outright disgust or a cynical exhaustion. This is particularly true among the many AI haters out there.

"I’m actually quitting Fortnite," said @Dublicus.

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"In the same trailer as a real-life Foundation and a soulful a** live action remake of Fortnite stuff.. there’s also an insult to art and artists everywhere," wrote @CoolioUncle. "Why."

"What an insult to all artists," said @Rezztro. "It’s genuinely disgusting that Epic is doing this."

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"I don’t care if the skins were modeled by actual 3D artists; they still relied on AI-generated art to make them."

"What an insult to not only the fan artist that spends hours and days to make much better designs that you could’ve easily bought, but also to the artist you have slaving away in there on your STAFF… disgusting and shameful behavior from Epic deada**," wrote @GraveTumba.

Others threatened to target players wearing these skins.

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Gamer @aixyno declared, "Whoever is wearing these in my lobbies, you’ll be tunnelled back to lobby."

"UGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHH," @TheeQG groaned. "If I see any of these in-game, it's ON SIGHT."

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