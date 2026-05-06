Man Asks Girlfriend to Pay $1,000 Rent to Move Into His Five-Bedroom Home and Gets Accused of Profiting From Her

Moving in together is supposed to be a milestone. Negotiating rent with your partner is apparently where things fall apart — and a viral Reddit post about exactly that has the internet divided on who is being unreasonable.

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The post, shared by ZestyGolf7654 in r/AskMen, attracted significant attention and debate. He suggested that his girlfriend pay $1,000 per month once she moves in.

Her current apartment costs $3,000 a month in rent, utilities and insurance. His house is 15 minutes from her employment, in a better neighborhood, and has significantly more space. According to his post, the $1,000 figure did not come close to covering his property taxes.

She was offended. He was accused of attempting to profit from her. She retorted with an offer to split solely the utilities, which cost roughly $500 each month. That figure made him uneasy, and the internet understood why.

"People are fine paying their landlord's mortgage, but once it's someone they care about, they think it's unfair," wrote commenter ShiningSeason. "Wild."

Another commenter, Chaprito, wrote, "She's going from $3,000 to $500, and that's causing a problem? If you can't talk about finances without arguing, the relationship is doomed." A third pointed out the root tension: "When Op owns the place, it creates all sorts of weird mental contortions for both sides."

Charging a partner 50% of the mortgage as rent actually unfairly benefits the property owner and they gain equity on the home while getting half of their mortgage paid, while the other partner holds no legal stake in the property. A 50/50 split, in that light, is not as neutral as it sounds.

A TurboTenant survey of 1,000 respondents found that 51% said they would charge a partner rent to move into a property they own while 59% of women would charge their spouse. In other words, it has been dividing couples long before ZestyGolf7654 brought it up on Reddit.

Income-based splits are one way around the standoff. Splitting rent based on income means each person contributes a percentage of the rent proportional to their earnings, so if one partner earns 60% of the combined income, they pay 60% of the rent. The income-based approach sounds equitable but demands full financial transparency, which many couples find harder to navigate than the rent question.

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Another option, sought by at least one couple featured on Apartment Therapy, completely flips the focus. Instead of splitting rent equally, the couple calculated how much each was paying before moving in together and structured the new arrangement so both saved the same amount.

Her partner ended up paying two-thirds of the rent. There is no argument, only mathematics.

For ZestyGolf7654, the math was already generous. His girlfriend saves $2,000 a month at his $1,000 ask, gains 40 minutes back in her commute daily, and moves into a far larger home. Reasonable, a deal she is unlikely to find on the open market. The argument, then, was never really about the money — it was about the word "rent" coming from someone she loves.

Whether they land on $500, $1,000, or something in between, ZestyGolf7654 already identified the real problem. He can afford to let her live there for free, he said, and that does not feel right either. The number is less important than the conversation — and based on the Reddit post, neither has gone smoothly yet.