“I Cannot Do Another Pandemic”: TikTok Woman’s Response to Hantavirus Cruise Ship News Has the Internet on Her Side

A TikTok woman is going viral after sharing her response to news of hantavirus-infected passengers stranded on a cruise ship. She advised against allowing the infected passengers to disembark until they had been treated.

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The woman who goes by ‘@kelaphillips6’ on TikTok shared her response to the hantavirus-infected people’s pleas to de-board the cruise ship. First, she clarified, “Well, I ain’t trying to be heartless and cruel. But no, no, y’all can’t get off—stay out there.”

She continued to advise the infected people to allow officials aboard the cruise ship to take serious safety precautions. She urged passengers in the meantime to “do whatever y’all need to do” while waiting for treatment.

The TikTok woman cautioned them against docking the ship on land while the individuals were still infected. The woman explained her statements and said, “We don’t need no more stuff here spreading and taking us out. I’m sorry!”

She went on to clarify that she in no way intends to be insensitive towards the situation. And understand that the infected individuals have families and children to get to.

However, she did claim not to understand how the hantavirus-infected people would avoid infecting their loved ones without getting treated first. Another confusing point highlighted by her was how the virus got on the boat in the first place.

According to the official website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hantavirus infects humans if they come in contact with rodents like rats.

So how did rats end up on a cruise ship? That’s exactly what the TikToker wondered.

The TikTok Woman Had One Clear Recommendation for the Captain

While rats on a cruise ship aren’t unheard of, they’re carriers of several deadly diseases, including the hantavirus.

Puzzled about this, the TikTok woman asked, “How did they get the virus to start with? Did they bring the virus from home?” She then asked for more information about the incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, the TikToker offered an alternative for the cruise ship to follow. This is especially to avoid the infection from allegedly spreading to others they might potentially come into contact with on land.

She said. “It’s best that y’all sail a couple of weeks more, make sure y’all quarantine…” Lastly, the woman warned the cruise ship’s captain and said, “Don’t dock that boat; don’t you dock that boat!”

The Comments Section Was Firmly on Her Side

The majority of viewers who responded appeared to agree with her stance.

One commenter wrote, “If it spreads, I’m going to unemployment…” Another said, “I don’t need another quarantine and a curfew. I’m not trying to forget how to socialize again.”

One more added, “As a nurse, I support this completely. I cannot do another pandemic.” Another nurse chimed in agreement, “One pandemic per lifetime…As a nurse, I’ve met my quota—I’m with you, sis!”

A commenter wrote in emphatic terms,, “In this economy, we CANNOT afford another virus.” A final one said, “Wishing them good health (physically and mentally), but they have to stay on that ship. We don’t want another pandemic.”

The video comes after reports emerged that a cruise ship was carrying three passengers infected with hantavirus.

Many are hoping the situation is contained, and there’s hopefully not another pandemic. Further details about the incident have yet to be released.