Flock cameras have drawn criticism from some Americans who argue the devices invade privacy. But this video on X of an innocent man being stopped and swarmed by the police in a case of mistaken identity has prompted renewed debate over the technology's accuracy.

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Reactions on X were mixed. Some users said the cameras have helped police recover stolen vehicles, while others argued the technology violates privacy rights.

Police body cam footage in Minnesota reveals a man who reviews cars was surrounded by police because a Flock camera mistakenly said his vehicle was stolen



The cameras flagged the car and the police were out looking for him, once they located him they swarmed him



Just imagine if… pic.twitter.com/svXviqloaS — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 10, 2026

The video, taken from a cop's body camera, shows the moment an innocent man, named Joel Feder, was swarmed by police officers and asked to exit his vehicle, before officers conducted a search. The incident took place in Minnesota, according to the creator of the post, @WallStreetApes.

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Immediately after searching him, the police officer asked him if the car belonged to him. He replied, "It's complicated," he said. "Can I explain it?" The officer said that he was allowed to explain. Feder continued, "I review cars for a living. I fly around the world and I review cars. I have a different car every single week." Feder explained that he reviews different vehicles as part of his work.

Once his profession and relationship with the car were clarified, the officer proceeded to let him know that the reason he was surround by four police vehicles was because his car's license plate was registered as stolen in their system. The officer said the vehicle had been flagged as stolen after an alert from a Flock camera.

The man was genuinely shocked when he heard that Flock cameras made an error in reading his plates as stolen. He responded: "Unreal!" If this gentleman was not cooperative, despite his vehicle being wrongfully registered as stolen, the situation could've ended a lot differently.

According to a FOX9 report, this was how Joel described his confrontation with the police, "And I see two cop cars lit up with sirens blasting coming in the backup camera from the passenger side. Then I look to my left in the glass and all of a sudden I see two more cop cars coming from my driver's side. So now I'm boxed and pinned in and I got four cop cars, lights going."

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Should Citizens Be Concerned About the Use of AI in Flock Security Cameras?

According to a report from Engadget, Flock cameras are the first of a new kind of surveillance camera known as automated license plate readers, or ALPRs. These ALPRs are powered by AI which alerts the police to potential matches with stolen vehicles. But, Like other AI-powered technologies, like the self-driving Robotaxi in China, they tend to malfunction.

And this was exactly the reason for the Flock cameras mistakenly identifying Feder's vehicle as stolen. Critics have argued that false alerts could lead to dangerous encounters during police stops.

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One commenter wrote, "It is illegal because it is unconstitutional. Americans have a right to be free from government surveillance in their everyday lives. Boycott all new Fords or you have an AI cop in your dash."

Another user said, "Cops never followed the law because none of them know the law. Now they aren't even "just following orders". They are literally following AI commands. Terminator left out the part where they recruit an army of human drones."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post. The account is based on video shared online and reporting from FOX 9.