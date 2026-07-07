“Are You Kidding Me?”: Oregon Mom Claims She Was Denied Access to 13-Year-Old’s Patient Portal

An Oregon mom claimed she was denied access to her son’s patient portal at a hospital. The reason? It was because he was a pre-teen. The woman’s claims have now gone viral and sparked debate on X over parental rights.

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The source of the recording is unconfirmed, but it was shared by multiple people on social media. @WallStreetApes shared the mother’s recording on their verified account, generating over 765,000 views.

A mother in Oregon is told she can no longer have access to her child patient portal



“I just got done taking my son to the doctor and they tried telling me at the front desk that I don't have access to his patient portal anymore because he just turned 13. Are you kidding me? He… pic.twitter.com/teb4pe9bqP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026

According to the woman, the hospital denied her access to her son's medical records. The mother appeared infuriated over their actions and expressed her concerns. One of her main concerns was that her son, though 13, was not yet an adult.

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She said, “Are you kidding me?! He’s under the age of 18; he’s my child.” Calling it “insane,” she mentioned that since he was still not yet an adult, she should have access to his medical records.

The Oregon Minor Consent Law and MyChart

After sharing the video, @WallStreetApes investigated why the mother may have been denied access to her son's records. The account cited the Oregon Minor Consent Laws as the reason why the hospital didn’t allow her to view her son’s patient files.

According to the Oregon Minor Consent Law, as cited by the Center for National Youth Law, minors have the right to maintain confidential care without parental knowledge or consent in certain circumstances.

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It's the same in Minnesota and has been for many years My 12 year old daughter had to grant me access ti her MyChart in 2013. Insurance company wouldnt send me duplicate insurance statements if i misplaced the originals that came in the mail. — Jenn (@ArntsonJennifer) July 7, 2026

While giving consent has different criteria, a child of any age can maintain complete confidentiality from parents or guardians in the case of reproductive health.

The mother did not specify why she took her son to the hospital, nor did she reveal any other details related to it. But she did mention being denied access to his files. This is where MyChart comes into the picture.

The account pointed to MyChart, a widely used patient portal platform, which according to its own policies restricts parental access to a child's records once the child turns 13.

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X Argue Over Parental Rights in Light of Claims Made by the Oregon Mom

The mother’s experience has sparked widespread debate in the comment section of the X post about overall parental rights. Many believe that the system is designed to completely remove parental rights as a whole, saying, “This is only the beginning.”

Others called it “State-Sponsored child neglect,” and said, “Oregon doesn’t believe in parental protection, the State hasn’t for a long time…” Another commenter agreed with the mother's argument about parental rights, writing, “Well, if I’m paying the bill, I should have access and the right to determine what care is needed when.”

Many others were split on the matter and continue to express their thoughts in the comment section of the X post.

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The details above are a reflection of the video shared by @WallStreetApes on their X account. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.