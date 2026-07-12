A video circulating on X is generating debate after it appeared to show an elderly woman giving a man she believed to be homeless her last $3 before he surprised her with $10,000. While many viewers found the exchange heartwarming, others questioned whether the encounter was staged.

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In the video, the woman, identified as Sandra, is approached at a gas station by a man named Jabari, who asks whether she can spare some change. What happens next has prompted thousands of reactions online.

Kind Stranger's Generosity Rewarded: Homeless Man Blesses Sweet Old Lady Sandra



At a gas station, an elderly woman named Sandra was approached by a man who appeared homeless and asked for spare change.



Despite her own struggles—she had lost her house during COVID, her husband… pic.twitter.com/Fw72ACFZKY — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) July 9, 2026

The video was filmed a short distance away from a gas station where an elderly woman, Sandra, was filling up her car with gas. Walking up from behind was a young man, Jabari, who appeared to be homeless, holding a paper cup. "Excuse me, ma'am," he said, startling the elderly woman.

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The young man proceeded to ask her if she could spare him any change. She then asked him, "You really need some money?' To which he replied, "Yeah, just some change." Sandra immediately asked him to hold on a moment while she retrieved her purse to get the money. She then pulled her entire purse out from her vehicle and gave him the last $3 she had.

Some viewers said this was the moment that made them question the video's authenticity, arguing that it seemed unlikely someone would take out their entire purse at a gas station. Instead, the interaction took an unexpected turn.

One commenter even wrote, "This has to be a skit because why would she go and get her purse when this guy could have grabbed it and took off running."

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After thanking her, the man asked her this question, "Why'd you help me out? And she replied, '"Well, you look like someone who needed some help." Sandra continued to explain that she's been going through a rough time herself after losing both her husband and her house a few years ago. But her empathetic nature still led her to help him in whatever way she could.

To make matters worse, she mentioned that she almost lost her dog after it was hit by a car, resulting in money being spent to save its life. She spoke of having to live in a small apartment since losing her house, which is also a major expense.

Sandra seemed to have had a lot on her chest that she needed to release, and this seemingly homeless stranger took the time to listen, which was also an act of kindness in itself. She said that she also goes to church and loves helping others, which Jabari was pleased to hear. After hearing all that she's been going through and still managed to help him in his time of need, he decided it was time to reward the woman's kindness.

As in most of these videos, the plot twist arrived, where he, the homeless man, would be the one to bless the giver. He gave her back the $3.00 she previously gave him, and proceeded to take off the jacket and over-sized pants he was wearing. Underneath. he was sporting fine clothing, which took Sandra by surprise.

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Then, he pulled out a wad of cash in the sum of $10,000 from his coat pocket. At first, she didn't want to accept it. But he explained that it was because of her heart that he was giving it to her, as he thought she deserved it. This woman's kindness is a reminder that good deeds return to us in unexpected ways, and at the most unexpected times.

One X user wrote, "I’ll take heartwarming, truth telling, staged videos over the horrid crap we are usually bombarded with daily."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the viral video or the events shown. The article is based on claims made in the clip and reactions shared on X.