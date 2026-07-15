An Audi Loaner Car Came With a Camera System That Records Audio — the Woman Who Got It Works in Medicine and Cannot Discuss Patient Information in the Car

A video shared to X by the account @WallStreetApes showed a woman describing a camera system installed in an Audi loaner vehicle she received while her own car was being repaired.

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"You ready to see the most dystopian effed thing that I've seen in a long time?" she said. "How is it legal that a dash cam voice records everything that you're talking about, private information?"

The woman claimed that the camera recording all the time interfered with her work. "I work in medicine and I speak to patients on the phone about private health information every day, and now I can't do that in this car because Audi is recording it and listening and videotaping," she said.

This woman got a rental car from Audi because her car is getting repaired



“You ready to see the most dystopian f*cked thing that I've seen in a long time?”



The car is equipped with a cameras so massive pointing directly at you, she’s calling it the “Eye of Sauron” and it… pic.twitter.com/3ST3jEkmD3 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 14, 2026

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The system responded to specific driving behaviors in real time. "If you're speeding, it knows and it tells you you're speeding. If you are not wearing your seatbelt properly, it tells you, seatbelt, seatbelt. It's watching, it's capturing, it's recording," she said.

In the end, she added that she would have preferred to pay for a separate rental rather than accept the loaner. "I would have 100% paid $700 for a rental car instead of this. I can't tell you how uncomfortable I feel in this car," she said.

@WallStreetApes identified the device as a Lytx product in the post, though The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the specific model.

The video did not include a statement from Audi or the specific dealership confirming why the camera system was installed in the loaner vehicle or how recorded footage and audio are stored, accessed, or used.

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Reactions to the video included similar accounts from other vehicle renters. One commenter wrote, "This EV model is an invasion of privacy and these business practices need to stop, it hurts the consumer."

I’m renting a GMC in Atlanta right now and yesterday that vehicle beeped at me and the dashboard had like a huge warning box telling me to keep my eyes forward. I was parking. God bless my 2019 Tundra. — Perro Salado ???? (@Mojo7559) July 15, 2026

One commenter claimed a GMC rental in Atlanta displayed a similar warning, though the account could not be independently verified.

According to Lytx's official website, its DriveCam systems use AI-powered detection to identify more than 100 risk indicators, including speeding, distraction, phone use, drowsiness, harsh braking, and seatbelt non-compliance, and can provide real-time in-cab alerts to help drivers self-correct.

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A separate commenter offered a possible explanation for the camera's use, writing that dealerships may install such systems "for liability reasons because too many people sued" over damage or driving disputes involving loaner vehicles.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the specific camera system in this vehicle or confirm Audi's policy on loaner car monitoring. Audi and the dealership involved did not respond to requests for comment. Camera capability details are sourced to Lytx's official website. The woman's identity and the specific dealership have not been confirmed. The details above otherwise reflect the account as shared on X by @WallStreetApes.