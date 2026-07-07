An American Influencer Jumped From His Hotel Balcony Into Lake Como and Italian Residents Are Done With This Kind of Tourism

An X account @mamboitaliano__ shared a video showing American influencer Josh Pumb, from Salt Lake City, jumping from his room's balcony at Hotel Villa Flori directly into Lake Como.

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The footage showed Pumb getting out of bed, walking to the balcony overlooking the lake, climbing over the railing, and jumping into the water below. He did not appear visibly injured after the jump.

The @mamboitaliano__ account connected the video to growing frustration over risky tourist behavior at Italian lakes, mountains, and beaches. "Over the danger, potential rescues, and the bad example it sets," the user wrote, adding, "No wonder Italy is cracking down with strict new rules for bold tourist behavior."

? American influencer Josh Pumb from Salt Lake City dives off a balcony at the lovely Hotel Villa Flori on Lake Como, calling it an epic stunt



But Italians are furious ??



Over the danger, potential rescues, and the bad example it sets



No wonder Italy is cracking down with… pic.twitter.com/YboKSsASbs — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 6, 2026

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Pumb described the jump as an "epic stunt" in his own social media posts, according to @mamboitaliano__. Newsbomb, a Greek news outlet, reported that residents of Nesso — a town in the province of Como — had called for an end to such stunts, describing them as "dangerous tourism."

Residents behind the appeal argued that Lake Como "is not an amusement park," citing footage of visitors diving from hotel balconies, bridges, and piers.

The appeal specifically named the Civera bridge in Nesso, where jumps had continued despite existing bans, and noted that similar stunts had taken place from a pier in nearby Faggeto, endangering boat traffic.

The residents also said that videos and reels showing dangerous acts "are not entertainment" because they normalize risky behavior and encourage others to imitate it, according to Newsbomb.

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Nesso residents are calling for a timed entry ticket system, caps on visitor numbers, and a ban on unaccompanied minors entering certain areas of the lake, according to Newsbomb.

Reactions to the video ranged from criticism of the influencer to a defense of risk-taking as a form of adventure. One commenter wrote, "Beautiful spot. The last thing it needs is crass 'influencers' from the new world demanding attention."

Beautiful spot. The last thing it needs is crass 'influencers' from the new world demanding attention. — James Ghani (@JamesGhani) July 6, 2026

Another commenter pushed back against the outrage, comparing the jump to a separate example of a couple performing a bold act publicly, and argued, "The real fear is living a life uninspired. Get mad about that."

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The residents also issued a statement to content creators who visit the area. "Respect the places. Respect those who live there. Respect those who work and provide essential services on the lake."

One commenter agreed with the residents' stance, writing, "This is reckless and disrespectful. Lake Como isn't a stunt spot. Italy's right to crack down on these idiots."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all circumstances surrounding the jump beyond what was shown in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @mamboitaliano__, supplemented by reporting from Newsbomb.