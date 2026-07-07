Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

An American Influencer Jumped From His Hotel Balcony Into Lake Como and Italian Residents Are Done With This Kind of Tourism

9:40 AM CDT on July 7, 2026

An American Influencer Jumped Into Lake Como From His Hotel Balcony and the Backlash From Local Residents Has Been Immediate.

American influencer receives backlash for jumping off of Italy hotel.

|X/@mamboitaliano__

An X account @mamboitaliano__ shared a video showing American influencer Josh Pumb, from Salt Lake City, jumping from his room's balcony at Hotel Villa Flori directly into Lake Como.

Featured Video

The footage showed Pumb getting out of bed, walking to the balcony overlooking the lake, climbing over the railing, and jumping into the water below. He did not appear visibly injured after the jump.

The @mamboitaliano__ account connected the video to growing frustration over risky tourist behavior at Italian lakes, mountains, and beaches. "Over the danger, potential rescues, and the bad example it sets," the user wrote, adding, "No wonder Italy is cracking down with strict new rules for bold tourist behavior."

Advertisement

Pumb described the jump as an "epic stunt" in his own social media posts, according to @mamboitaliano__. Newsbomb, a Greek news outlet, reported that residents of Nesso — a town in the province of Como — had called for an end to such stunts, describing them as "dangerous tourism."

Residents behind the appeal argued that Lake Como "is not an amusement park," citing footage of visitors diving from hotel balconies, bridges, and piers.

The appeal specifically named the Civera bridge in Nesso, where jumps had continued despite existing bans, and noted that similar stunts had taken place from a pier in nearby Faggeto, endangering boat traffic.

The residents also said that videos and reels showing dangerous acts "are not entertainment" because they normalize risky behavior and encourage others to imitate it, according to Newsbomb.

Advertisement

Nesso residents are calling for a timed entry ticket system, caps on visitor numbers, and a ban on unaccompanied minors entering certain areas of the lake, according to Newsbomb.

Reactions to the video ranged from criticism of the influencer to a defense of risk-taking as a form of adventure. One commenter wrote, "Beautiful spot. The last thing it needs is crass 'influencers' from the new world demanding attention."

Another commenter pushed back against the outrage, comparing the jump to a separate example of a couple performing a bold act publicly, and argued, "The real fear is living a life uninspired. Get mad about that."

Advertisement

The residents also issued a statement to content creators who visit the area. "Respect the places. Respect those who live there. Respect those who work and provide essential services on the lake."

One commenter agreed with the residents' stance, writing, "This is reckless and disrespectful. Lake Como isn't a stunt spot. Italy's right to crack down on these idiots."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all circumstances surrounding the jump beyond what was shown in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @mamboitaliano__, supplemented by reporting from Newsbomb.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘Is This How We’re Ripping Off Americans Now?’: Woman Weighs Two Sealed French’s Mustard Bottles From Walmart and Finds One Significantly Lighter

July 7, 2026
Trending

A Former Teacher Says She Refused to Answer a Question About White Privilege at a Staff Meeting — and Was Called Racist for It

July 7, 2026
Culture

A TikToker Says Mexico Lost the World Cup on Purpose So Players Wouldn’t Have to Meet Trump — X Is Not Buying It

July 7, 2026
Culture

A British Tourist Said Disney’s Hollywood Studios Had No Patriotism on July 4 — X Responded With Parade Footage and Fireworks Videos

July 7, 2026
Culture

‘Casinos Are Scams’: The Story of a Woman Who Saw $43 Million on a Slot Machine and Got Nothing Is Going Viral Again

July 7, 2026
Culture

“Are You Kidding Me?”: Oregon Mom Claims She Was Denied Access to 13-Year-Old’s Patient Portal

July 7, 2026
Advertisement