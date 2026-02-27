AMC Theaters revealed in a Tuesday earnings call that the company will reserve priority seating for A-List or Stubs Premiere members. Those who pay the monthly fees to get into these clubs will enjoy first dibs on the "best" theater seats at no extra cost to them.

Few movie lovers, including A-List AMC members, appear happy about this.

A new perk for A-List and Stubs Premiere members

On the earnings call, AMC chairman Adam Aron announced the change, which should take place sometime in 2026.

"Later this year, AMC will introduce preferred premier seating, where we will block and reserve the best seats in the house in our theaters to be accessed first only by our A-List and our Stubs Premiere members—that’s the two VIP tiers within our Stubs program—at no added charge at AMC,” he said.

"We think it will be a considerable consumer benefit that our most frequent guests will notice and greatly appreciate, further cementing their brand loyalty to AMC."

AMC has been working overtime to try to fill seats with rewards programs and premium membership offers. The company reported a 10 percent decline in 2025 theater attendance, corresponding with a 1.4 percent revenue drop from 2024.

Maybe that had something to do with the price hikes for A-List memberships—now up to $27.99 per month. Adding new perks to justify the cost sounds like a good move, but reactions to the preferred seating idea aren't painting a bright picture for AMC's future.

"Just another reason why AMC sucks"

Changing the seating policy like this was unlikely to go over well with those who don't hold paid theater memberships. These average movie enjoyers were already sick of rising prices and a worsening experience that can only be alleviated by handing over yet more cash.

"This has radicalized me against assigned seating at movies," said @coopercooperco on X. "Not everything needs to get paywalls behind a [expletive]+ membership."

"Just another reason why AMC sucks a**," wrote @SilentDawnLB. "Feel bad for anyone who is stuck with AMC as their only theater option."

Some were annoyed enough to dig up headlines about declining theater attendance.

"I know what’ll fix this!" said @DontMurderMatt about the 10 percent dip. "What if AMC reserves premium seats for A-List members only?"

Even those who stand to benefit from the change often spoke against it or had other issues on their minds.

"As an A-list member, I will say this: nobody asked for this!!!" said @XephiroX. "I need AMC to stop with the BS. This is just a way for them to try again what they were trying last year, where they wanna charge you more for better seats even if you’re a member."

"As an AMC A-Lister, I would like to NOT have to go up an entire floor to use the bathroom at 34th street," wrote @JackKennedy.

Of course, what qualifies as the "best seat" is in the eye of the sitter.

"NOOOO IM AN AMC A LIST MEMBER AND I ALWAYS CHOOSE THE VERY BACK ROW CORNER SEAT AND NOW PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE FORCED TO TAKE IT BC AMC THINKS IT SUCKS WHEN ITS THE BEST," @haliwriteswords cried.

