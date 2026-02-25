The concept of "Alpine divorce" is gaining attention across social media after a woman shared a TikTok claiming that her boyfriend left her behind on a hike.

"Just saw a TikTok of a girl whose boyfriend abandoned her during a hike in the woods," @hell_line0 wrote on X. "The comments were all about how this is a thing multiple men do. It's so common it's called Alpine Divorce and there are support groups for it...All I can say is wtf is wrong with men??? Why would you ever consider abandoning someone that way? I'm mortified."

Although @hell_line0 didn't specify which TikTok she was talking about, one recently viral video seems to fit the bill. Last week, TikToker @everafteriya posted POV footage during which she alleged that she went on a hike in the mountains with a man who subsequently left her alone on the trail.

The video has racked up over two million views since it was first uploaded, with many commenters sharing their outrage and bringing up "Alpine divorce."

What is "Alpine divorce?"

In short, the term Alpine divorce refers to the idea of quitting a marriage by taking a significant other up into the mountains and either leaving them behind and leaving their fate up to chance or fully orchestrating their demise.

just found out alpine divorce is a thing and women are recalling being abandoned on hikes in remote areas, some of yall need to start toting guns (and using them) idk — t. (@taeseru) February 24, 2026

It's unclear where the term originated, but one early usage comes from a 19th century short story by Robert Barr called An Alpine Divorce in which a man schemes to kill his wife on a trip to the Swiss Alps.

Men abandoning women on hikes

TikToker @everafteriya later clarified that, while they were on the hike, the man she was with said he "wanted to get to the top of the mountain before other people on the trail, so he said let's run." That, she says, is how they got split up, as he ran ahead faster than she did. Her account of events have not yet been verified.

Still, the idea behind all of this is something known to happen. Just this month, an Austrian climber was convicted of manslaughter after he abandoned his girlfriend—a less experienced climber—on the Grossglockner mountain in January 2025, where she died of hypothermia. During the course of the trial, it was also discovered that he had done the same thing to a previous girlfriend two years prior, but she ultimately survived.

There are other videos across social media from women who claim to have been left behind on hikes by their boyfriends, as well.

One popular multi-part video series from 2024 drew outrage on TikTok before ultimately being taken down, although stitches and compilations with commentary still exist.

Whether this is genuinely a widespread, largely unreported trend is unclear, but the fact that it's resulted in at least one death and claims of similar incidents on TikTok has women concerned and angry.

This tiktok came up on my FYP and it has 4.4 million views. Apparently men abandoning their partners on a hike or in the wilderness is so common it has a name: alpine divorce. Comments are filled with stories.



Things like this snap me back into why being single is perfectly ok. pic.twitter.com/RmiqJXwPan — A Kendrick-level hater ??? (@californiabarby) February 23, 2026

The men in the comments are finding ways to make it seem like this is not a gendered crime but just a teeny tiny flaw in this particular man's character.



IF IT WALKS LIKE A GENDERED CRIME. IF IT TALKS LIKE ONE. IT IS A GENDERED FUCKING CRIME. https://t.co/LfbsKmT4hm — Neighaarika (@Intsabbatical) February 24, 2026

And then they get mad when we choose the bear https://t.co/l59IO7vsTv — Carly K ? (@djeterg19) February 24, 2026

i’m never hiking with a man https://t.co/fYLNslrNO1 — Aurora ? (@obscurepluto) February 24, 2026

