A video shared on X shows a man rushing to help a stranger who fell at an airport while other travelers continued walking. After it was shared yesterday by X account @omoelerinjare1, it quickly received close to 600,000 views, many of whom commented on the compassion of the man who ran to the aid of the person in need of assistance.

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The man who fell also appeared to be unwell, and was more than likely asthmatic, as he was seen using an inhaler later in the video. While some commenters questioned whether the video was staged, the video itself does not establish whether the incident was scripted. Several travelers appeared to continue walking without immediately stopping to assist him.

Everyone else just walked right past and luckily the nice gentleman ranted him and helped him up pic.twitter.com/yPjEV73xYX — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) August 19, 2026

As the video began, a woman at the end of the moving walkway was recording the incident. A few seconds into the recording, a heavy-set man wearing a green shirt and a blue cap abruptly fell to the ground and lay on his side, seemingly unable to get back to his feet.

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At the same time, on the travelator going in the opposite direction, there was a tall man wearing black shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt who saw the man hit the ground. The video showed travelers ahead of and behind the man continuing along the walkway. No one immediately stopped to assist him. The women walking ahead appeared to continue looking at their phones and did not turn back.

What happened next is truly jaw-dropping. Despite being on the opposite travelator, he hopped onto the side where the heavyset man was, and the compassionate man ran to help him. Meanwhile, one of the women behind the man on the floor was pushing her carry-on luggage and walked right past him. She didn't stop to ask if he was alright, and barely even glanced his way.

X Users Debate Whether Other Travelers Could Have Helped

While many X users chastised the woman for walking and almost stepping on the man on the floor, others saw from a practical lens that they probably wouldn't be able to help the man even if they tried due to his size.

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One commenter wrote, "What do you mean everyone else walked right by you in the video? Two little women walked by you, what do you want them to do with your fat a**? They ain’t lifting you up."

The reality of this statement can be taken into account, but it's the fact that she didn't even bother to stop or show any concern for him at all that had some commenters upset.

Another commenter wrote, "What is wrong with people. How do you just walk by someone in need. Let’s be better." Someone else said, "I despise the kind of people that just walk by and sadly it’s the majority these days."

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By the time the stranger reached him, the first woman had continued on. The stranger helped the struggling man to his feet, and at the same time another woman came from behind. She passed them, then stopped briefly to check on the situation. After speaking with them, she continued down the walkway.

Once back on his feet, the man began walking and appeared unsteady as he stepped off the moving walkway. The woman recording the incident asked, "Sir, sir, are you okay?" In shortness of breath, he answered, "Yeah," then took a breath using his inhaler.

The man who ran to help him asked if he was alright, and he explained that he was having a stressful time after a long trip back home, then he thanked the compassionate man for his help. And when the woman who was recording said that she saw him jump over the travelator to help the man in need, he replied, "Yeah, I mean, no one else. . . You saw everybody just walking. . . Somebody had to do something."

One commenter described the moment as follows, "This is what matters. Humanity. No race, no color, no labels. Just one human being helping another."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, including whether the incident was staged.