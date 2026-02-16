Adam Mosseri testifies that Instagram isn’t “clinically addictive.” The internet disagrees

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has left netizens stunned after claiming that the app isn't "clinically addictive."

Last week, he testified in a trial that, in essence, accuses Instagram and YouTube of building addictive platforms that are detrimental to young people's health.

Per Complex, KGM, the case's lead plaintiff, argued that Instagram and YouTube specifically targeted children. She also claims that these platforms set out to increase the amount of time users spent on them.

What did Mosseri say?

In his testimony, Mosseri argued that the amount of time spent on the app is a "personal thing" for users, noting how some might use the platform “more than you and feel good about it.”

Clarifying that he wasn't an expert in addiction, Mosseri said: “It's important to differentiate between clinical addiction and problematic use. I'm sure I've said that I've been addicted to a Netflix show when I binged it really late one night, but I don't think it's the same thing as clinical addiction.”

In turn, he was asked what he thought about KGM spending as much as 16 hours on Instagram in one day. He responded by saying, “That sounds like problematic use.”

How did netizens react?

Naturally, when the news broke, users on X didn't agree with the sentiment—and laughed at the idea that Mosseri could possibly say anything else.

"Wait... Since when did Adam Mosseri become a doctor and addiction specialist?" one asked.

Wait... Since when did Adam Mosseri become a doctor and addiction specialist? https://t.co/wqQzO3MQL5 — theory. ?? (@blackguyandwine) February 13, 2026

Many users rejected Mosseri’s framing outright. "Deleting Instagram has been such a net positive to my life, it’s not even funny," a second shared.

While a third claimed, "That is the kind of logic you only hear from someone who profits off your time. Calling sixteen hours a day anything other than a total loss of autonomy is a direct attempt to normalize the erosion of your life."

Similarly, a fourth echoed: "When your business model depends on attention, redefining addiction becomes convenient."

"That's 16 hours," a fifth highlighted. "You know what else takes 16 hours? Two full-time jobs. If someone worked two full-time jobs, you'd call an intervention, but scrolling IG? Totally fine, says the guy whose salary depends on you scrolling."

Numerous other users compared his comments on addiction to cigarettes, with a sixth pointing out: "In 1994, the CEOs of the world’s largest tobacco companies testified under oath that nicotine was not addictive, and they expect us to take this seriously?"

In 1994, the CEOs of the world’s largest tobacco companies testified under oath that nicotine was not addictive, and they expect us to take this seriously? pic.twitter.com/nuWuJ4irOi — Dara ? (@DaraAyape) February 13, 2026

"Whether we call it addiction or not, spending 16 hours a day online can overstimulate the brain and increase stress, anxiety, and sleep problems," wrote @kainejohnson18. "Social media is fine in moderation, but your nervous system still needs time to unplug and reset."



