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A Woman Said She Keeps Ending Up With the Wrong People — Her Brother Said She Keeps Rejecting the Right Ones — the Video Has X Talking

10:11 AM CDT on July 9, 2026

This woman said she struggles with “clingy” partners

This woman said she struggles with “clingy” partners.

|Images via X/AntiFeminismAU

An X account @AntiFeminismAU has posted a video of a woman who admitted that she struggles with partners she considers “clingy.” The video prompted discussion in the comments about attachment styles and the line between healthy affection and emotional unavailability.

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The woman said she repeatedly attracted partners she called “douchebags,” and many came in with their interpretations of her dating experiences.

She said she felt she was drawing such people to her rather than consciously choosing them. But her brother, who was outside of the frame, pointed out that she rejected people who had healthier interests. He brought up one man the woman had been talking to and said she had admitted to liking him, but had stopped pursuing the relationship after he moved away.

That's when the woman in the video said that it was not just the distance and said she felt the man was “a little too clingy.”

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When asked what she meant by that, the woman said that she did not do well with partners who were overly attentive. Her brother suggested she was drawn to emotionally unavailable people because it allowed her to remain in pursuit rather than in a settled relationship.

But the woman disagreed; she said that she wanted “a balance” between someone who was too distant and someone who was too attached. But her brother then asked whether that meant she wanted a partner who did not fully reciprocate her feelings and then asked whether she wanted “a relationship with someone that halfway hates [her].”

The siblings ultimately disagreed over what behavior actually qualifies as clingy. The brother argued that normal displays of affection, such as calling someone at night to say goodnight, may not be excessive.

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In the comments, a man used this video as an excuse to treat women in a way he himself believes is bad. This is what he said:

On X, other users criticized the woman’s dating preferences, saying that people sometimes mistake emotional unavailability for attraction. Others said that in modern dating, the term “clingy” can be subjective.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @AntiFeminismAU. The identities of the woman and her brother have not been confirmed.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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