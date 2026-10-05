A Woman Said She Ended an 18-Year Friendship After Her Friend Had a Baby and Stopped Making Plans — TikTok Is Divided Over Who Was Wrong

A TikTok user (@gothauntie0) shared a story regarding the end of a friendship that had lasted for 18 years. The video was posted two days ago, and commenters are debating boundaries and the difficulties of keeping friendships going after major life changes. The woman said that she had recently cut off a friend whom she had known since she was 15-years-old.

In a video she titled "Weirdo Friend," she said the friendship had been intermittent over the years due to what she described as repeated disrespect and gossip. The woman's version of the story has got more than 11,000 likes and almost 300 comments as of publication.

The creator said that the most recent conflict was when her friend, who had just had a baby, went back to New York after having lived in Europe. Then the creator says that her friend told her she would need a week or two to get used to the baby. The creator said that she understood this request and waited for her friend to contact her. But when she at last asked when they would meet, the creator was given the whole responsibility of making arrangements, even though she had earlier sent many suggestions.

Still, for old times' sake, she ultimately agreed to go to Queens to accommodate both her friend and the baby. When her friend said she had dinner plans from 6 to 9 p.m. on the day they were meant to meet, the creator finally abandoned the plan.

She later proposed some other options to hang out, one of which was a trip to a museum that would be suitable for the child. However, after seeing further scheduling difficulties come up and also getting no replies, she finally blocked the friend. Her frustration was due to the fact that she saw the way they spent their time as being uneven.

“Just because somebody had a child, that doesn't mean that the world stops moving,” she said in her video and said that her schedule should also be respected.

She also took issue with what she saw as the idea that mothers should be given more attention by their friends without having to return it. Nevertheless, her comments on motherhood were not accepted by everyone who took part in the discussion.

Several users backed her decision, as they had experienced the same thing with friends who kept on changing their plans, or treated their own time as being of less importance. One commenter, however, seemed more sympathetic toward the new mom and suggested that the friend may just have been overwhelmed when travelling with her first baby, rather than intending to create an uneven power dynamic.

TikTok users discuss friendships.

The video also led to more reflections on friendships after having children. Several commenters said their own friendships had grown more distant after a friend became a parent, while others argued that parenthood did not automatically make someone a worse friend.

On the other hand, some TikTok users focused on the creator's saying that her friend has a habit of talking about others’ private lives. The creator said her friend frequently discussed mutual acquaintances behind their backs, which led some commenters to question whether similar patterns in their own friendships might be warning signs.