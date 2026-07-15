A recent video has surfaced on X of a group of people described in the post as migrants in England receiving free driving lessons, while many commenters argued that British residents must pay for lessons themselves. According to the post, the most upsetting part is that the driving lessons are being paid for with taxpayer money.

Featured Video

Some X users said that, in addition to getting free driving lessons, illegal immigrants also get an easier driving exam, increasing their chances of passing and obtaining their license. Some commenters argued this could affect road safety, although they provided no evidence.

Migrants arriving in England illegally now get free driving lessons courtesy of the British taxpayer. pic.twitter.com/zxmoYGpfcK — HJB News (@HJB_News__) July 14, 2026

Posted by @HJB_News__, the video has almost 800,000 views, many of whom are British nationals who are experiencing the effects of this firsthand. The video begins with a group of roughly eight men of mixed races seated at a table, with an English woman in the host's seat. Each attendee has a road traffic sign sheet showcasing the various road symbols, while discussing road safety measures with the woman.

Advertisement

The angle then switches and the men are seen at the same table, but this time they're all watching a tablet playing a video explaining proper road etiquette, such as how to conduct an emergency stop.

Why Some Commenters Opposed the Program

One X user, possibly living in the UK, commented this, "Someone told me driving lessons are now £55 an hour and they can’t afford it. Full time working guy contributing to this country and he can’t afford them but they will give lessons out to people who have contributed nothing… we don’t hate this country enough."

While the video doesn't disclose who the men are, whether or not a driver's license is a work requirement, or confirm their immigration status, claims that they were receiving free driving lessons while working British citizens have to pay for lessons themselves prompted criticism from some commenters.

Advertisement

Another commenter added, "And then they drive around without insurance causing problems to insured drivers and insurance premiums go up again." This is also another reason why this video would be upsetting to some.

According to a report from Siskind Susser Immigration Lawyers, the only people who are eligible to be given free driving lessons are refugees and asylum seekers. The report stated that this initiative was a tax-funded GBP $50,000 grant that was done in an effort to prevent illegal driving.

It's also expected to increase the job market as the need for drivers will be met. However, this doesn't pacify the local residents who have to pay a significant amount of money for their own driving lessons.

Advertisement

This comment came from a disgruntled X user, "So we have enough money to feed them, house them, driving lessons, benefits, vehicle, but no money to investigate their backgrounds to find out if they are criminals, war criminals, or part of a terrorist cell . . . British tax payers all paying for everything, has the government even tried to obtain the history of these men or did they also throw away the history of these once they agree to come here."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral X post, including the immigration status of the individuals shown in the video or the circumstances surrounding the driving lesson program.