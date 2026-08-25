A TikToker recently amused viewers by uploading a comedic sketch, breaking down the different stages of ordering from Domino’s. The clip, posted by @tyronereide on TikTok, walks through eight stages of the Domino's ordering experience.

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The creator said the first step involves deciding to order from the fast food chain.

“I’m starving and I can not be bothered cooking. I’m gonna get a Domino’s,” he says in the video, acting out a scene portraying someone trying to order food delivery.

During the next step, the person places the order. “This is gonna slap,” he says with excitement. The person then usually waits at the door impatiently for the order to arrive while pretending not to care too much about the delicious food.

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The TikToker then acts out the pre-eating excitement followed by taking giant bites out of the delicious pizza. In the video, he said he started to feel full after only a few bites. According to him, the excitement soon fades and finishing the whole pizza becomes a chore.

He forces himself to eat the last few bites. The final stage arrives once the pizza is finished. Once the food is finished, he lays on his back, rethinking his decision of eating a whole pizza by himself.

“What have I done? Why do I keep doing this?” he says to himself in regret.

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'Why Do I Keep Doing This?': A Man's Breakdown of the 8 Stages of Ordering Domino's Is Striking a Chord Online

The minute-long video quickly struck a chord with viewers, drawing comments from users who deemed it accurate and shared their own similar experiences of ordering from fastfood places.

“What about the step where you temporarily decide it’s too much money before ultimately persuading yourself you deserve it,” one viewer joked.

Another raised a valid point, “what is the psychology behind the build up of getting a dominos and then the disappointment and regret once you eat it and realize actually it’s not all that.”

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A separate viewer commented, “Followed by waking up in the middle of the night gasping for water because the pizza was made of 100% salt crystals apparently.”

“Nah, you order a large and get a dessert, then u eat like half and have the dessert and then have the other half for breakfast, cold pizza bangs,” wrote a fourth user.

“You missed the part where you have to contemplate for 15 minutes wether [sic] or not to spend 3 weeks wages on £1.50 worth of ingredients,” another commenter wrote.

“always regret after, then the rest of the night leading into the following morning having to chug water like a madman due to the salt,” wrote one viewer, emphasizing that the final step always arrives.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared by @tyronereide on TikTok.

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