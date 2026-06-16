A TikToker Sold Her Home Despite Having a Low Mortgage and Went Back to Renting — She Says One $10,000 Repair Bill Made the Decision for Her

A TikToker sold her home with a low mortgage and switched to renting instead. She cited high maintenance costs as the reason for her decision. After the woman shared her story on TikTok, it went viral on X, drawing conflicting opinions.

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TikTok user @heycolmax always wanted to be a homeowner. According to the woman, the home had a low interest rate and a relatively low mortgage, considering the area she lived in.

But she still decided to sell the home and go back to renting homes. About the major decision, she said, “It feels crazy. It is objectively crazy.”

The woman claimed she understood that there was a possibility that she would never become a homeowner again. That was because of factors like inflation and the high cost of living.

Ultimately, it all boiled down to keeping up with homeownership, which she admitted to being unable to fulfill. She listed an array of challenges she faced that led to the switch from living in her own home to a rented one.

The woman explained that initially, it was a dream. However, she didn’t comprehend the additional challenges that came with it. She cited repair costs, contractor fees, city-related issues, and additional household expenses as factors in her decision.

The TikToker also revealed that last year, she had a home-related issue that cost her a single repair bill of $10,000. She also paid several thousand dollars more to install a new water heater and furnace.

Giving up homeownership and moving to a rented home is a lifestyle switch, according to the TikToker. She’s essentially going from fixing unfamiliar house problems to calling her landlord should anything happen. The woman also admitted to going back and forth, wondering if she made the right choice.

She also emphasized the hardship of making such a choice in the first place, especially because it’s been her dream to be a homeowner. But it was a matter of lifestyle for the woman, which led to the decision in the first place.

She ended the video by telling followers, “ You don’t have to hold onto that house or piece of property just because you have a low interest rate.” She added that she hasn't ruled out homeownership in the future.

The TikToker Sold her home, but X is Weighing in On Her Decision

The TikTok was re-shared on X by a verified account, @StealthQE4, and has gained nearly 30,000 views on the social media platform. The account that reshared the video said the decision made sense, even if it wouldn't work for everyone. But it made sense to them. Users had conflicting views.

Given the current situation with the economy and inflation in the USA, a user wondered, “Will this become a trend?”

Homeowner with a low interest mortgage decides to sell her home and go back to renting.



The reality is the cost of maintaining a home is very is high now: Add in the insurance/taxes etc and it’s not for everyone



Her friends told her she’s crazy of course



Makes sense to me. pic.twitter.com/lmag5qhAVb — QE Infinity (@StealthQE4) June 16, 2026

While many sympathized with the TikToker's decision, some felt that the challenges don’t end even if one chooses to rent a home.

The user highlighted the TikToker’s remarks about the different costs she had to incur as a homeowner. The individual also mentioned that some costs remain as it is.

The user said, “Sadly, you pay all those expenses as a renter also…the owner of a property transfers all those costs to the renter.” Finally, some believed that the switch was a good idea. One such person said, “It’s a good move for her because she thinks it’s a great move for her.”