A TikToker Says Mexico Lost the World Cup on Purpose So Players Wouldn’t Have to Meet Trump — X Is Not Buying It

A video shared by the X account @ImMeme0 originally posted on TikTok by user @faviolalola has attracted scrutiny and mockery on social media.

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In the clip, the TikToker offered her own explanation for Mexico's exit from the tournament. "The only reason Mexico lost this game is because they found out that Donald Trump was going to be giving away the World Cup trophy himself and he was going to be at the last match," she said.

The claim, which was not backed by any statement from Mexico's players, coaching staff, or federation, is the TikToker's own theory.

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The X user shared the post with the caption, "If this isn't peak copium, I don't know what is."

Mexico's exit came after England beat the team 3-2 at Estadio Azteca, a match preceded by reports that Mexico fans had gathered outside England's hotel overnight in an attempt to disrupt the team's sleep.

The United States was also eliminated from the World Cup, losing 4-1 to Belgium in a Round of 16 match at Seattle Stadium, according to ESPN. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium, with Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku adding further goals despite a first-half equalizer from Malik Tillman.

The U.S. match also drew controversy, as President Trump personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review of a red card issued to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, according to the New York Times.

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FIFA subsequently lifted Balogun's one-match ban under Article 27 of its disciplinary code, clearing him to play. The decision drew criticism from the Royal Belgian Football Association, which called it "astonishing," and from UEFA, which said FIFA had "crossed a red line".

Trump later confirmed his involvement, telling reporters, "I asked for a review by FIFA," while adding he had "nothing to do with the decision," according to NBC News.

Reactions to the video largely pushed back on the TikToker's theory. One commenter wrote, "Then they are really good actors because it sure appeared that they tried their best to win, they just didn't have the talent to best England's performance."

Another commenter tied the theory to the earlier hotel disruption reports, writing, "Sure . . . so the Mexican fans spent all the night before the game yelling & making noise to keep the English team from sleeping."

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If this isn’t peak copium, I don’t know what is.



A Mexican soccer fan is claiming her team lost on purpose after learning that President Trump would be the one presenting the World Cup trophy. pic.twitter.com/bzsYA5goIf — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 6, 2026

Dozens of fans used loudspeakers, horns, and fireworks near the hotel despite police blockades, according to ESPN. England's camp, however, said the disruption had "minimal impact on the players" ahead of kickoff.

One commenter used sarcasm to question the theory, writing, "Breaking… the President Trump will be presenting a trophy to the country of Mexico. Lol."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok video. The details above otherwise reflect reporting from ESPN and NBC News, and the accounts shared on TikTok by @faviolalola and reposted on X by @ImMeme0.