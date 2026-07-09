A Soldier Left His Mother Mid-Hug to Lift His Partner at His Homecoming — the Video Is Dividing the Internet Over Who Should Come First

A video shared on X by @choquei shows a soldier’s emotional homecoming reunion at an airport. But viewers are divided over whether his reaction was a romantic gesture toward his partner or disrespectful to his mother. The clip features a uniformed man returning from a military deployment.

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The exact location, identities of the people involved, and circumstances of the reunion could not be independently verified by the Daily Dot.

The man is seen wearing a military uniform and cap as he enters what appears to be an airport or arrival area. His mother approaches him for a hug as friends and family members gather around to welcome him home.

However, as the man begins embracing his mother, his partner (who is seen standing behind her wearing a red dress) comes into view.

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Soon, the man moves away before fully completing the hug with his mother and walks toward his partner. He lifted her up and spun her around, visibly surprising some of the family members gathered around them.

?VEJA: Homem DESVIA da mãe para abraçar primeiro a namorada. pic.twitter.com/xIWv8KrTQg — CHOQUEI (@choquei) July 8, 2026

The caption and comments were originally in Portuguese and have been automatically translated by X. Several viewers criticized the man's actions and said that he should have completed the moment with his mother before turning to his partner.

“No one thinks mom should come first in his life,” one wrote, but added that his mother was already standing there and thus moving away from her like that only made the interaction “a rude, weird and obvious diss.”

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Others said the issue was not that he wanted to greet his partner, but that he abandoned the hug with his mother. “But the mother was already (...) practically in his arms,” another comment read.

However, others defended the man and said that marriage or a committed relationship often changes family dynamics and that a partner may become a person’s primary family unit. “When a man gets married, his wife becomes his first family,” one wrote. Others also pushed back on the idea that parents should always take priority over spouses.

No one thinks mom should come first in his life. But Mom was already standing there and that was a rude, weird and obvious diss to the woman who gave birth to him! — ✧ lucky ✧ (@luckyfreddyfluf) July 8, 2026

It is also to be noted that while some cultures honor parents as a lifelong responsibility, others view romantic partners as the primary emotional relationship in adulthood. So, the viral clip does not provide additional context about the man’s relationship with his mother or his partner after a long separation; one can only speculate.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the individuals in the video, the location of the reunion, or the circumstances of the deployment. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @choquei.