‘A Remarkably Silly Question’: Sen. Thom Tillis Fires Back at BlazeTV Host Sara Gonzales Over Voter ID Bill and Campaign Cash

A video shared on X by BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has received 1.3 million views as of publication. In the video, she confronts Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina about his vote against the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act and asks him directly about the campaign donations he has received from business groups.

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Below it, her supporters criticized Tillis while others defended the senator's response.

Gonzales hosts Unfiltered on BlazeTV and Come & Take It for Texas Scorecard. She has more than 500,000 followers on X.

One sees Gonzales asks Tillis whether his vote against the SAVE Act was influenced by what she describes as nearly "$700,000 from the illegal labor lobby." She also asks who those lobbyists are.

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Tillis said the groups in question include contractors, general contractors, hospitality companies, and construction-related industries. He then asked which bill Gonzales was referring to. She clarifies that she means the SAVE Act.

Tillis then rejected her implication, saying the campaign contributions have not influenced his position.

I asked Senator Thom Tillis about his vote against the Save America act and whether it has anything to do with the money he’s receiving from industries who profit off of cheap illegal labor.



He was VERY mad about the question.



We deserve better than these America Last losers! pic.twitter.com/v9zQgzQGq7 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 14, 2026

"Do you have any idea what a remarkably silly question that is?" Tillis says and said his 2020 campaign cost approximately $300 million. He asks whether Gonzales believes he would base a policy decision on the amount she referenced. However, Gonzales asks why he is "betraying" his constituents and going against "secure elections."

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Following the encounter, Gonzales argued that Tillis' response suggested "$700,000 is not enough" to influence him. That characterization reflects Gonzales' interpretation of the exchange rather than something Tillis stated outright.

The SAVE Act is a Republican-backed proposal that would require individuals registering to vote in federal elections to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. Supporters argue the measure would strengthen election integrity. Opponents, however, say documented cases of noncitizen voting are already rare and that the legislation could make voter registration more difficult for eligible citizens who don't have easy access to these documents.

Senators in the Roman Republic literally feared the people. Too bad our senators don't. — After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) July 14, 2026

Campaign records compiled by the nonprofit OpenSecrets show that industries such as construction, real estate, hospitality, and business organizations have, in fact, contributed to Tillis' campaigns over multiple elections.

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But federal law allows campaign contributions within limits, and there is no evidence that those donations influenced his vote.