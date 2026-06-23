A Mother Says a Texas Restaurant Asked Her Family to Leave on Father’s Day Because She Was Breastfeeding — Now the Video Is Dividing the Internet

In a video, a mother said that her family was asked to leave Nowhere Bar in Celina, Texas, on Father’s Day. Why? Because she was breastfeeding her 5-month-old son, as she and her husband celebrated their first Father’s Day. According to her, the family was “kicked out.”

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The mother recounted that a staff member approached the table and told her she needed to cover herself while nursing. She declined and asked whether another customer had complained.

According to what she was told, the manager had been monitoring the restaurant’s security cameras. The woman said she asked to speak with a manager, only to be told the employee she was speaking with was the manager.

The woman said she then decided to cancel her meal and ask for the check. The employee returned to say the owner would cover the check — but the family would still have to leave. “That was extremely humiliating and demoralizing,” she said in the video.

“They ruined my family’s first Father’s Day. And they shamed a mother for trying to feed her baby,” the new mother added.

Texas mom says @NowhereBar-Celina in Celina kicked her, her husband, and their 5-month-old out on Father’s Day for breastfeeding.



Her story: Staff told her to cover up. She refused. Manager (watching cameras) said no. She asked for the check. Owner said they’d cover the tab but… pic.twitter.com/LJiAIgYAml — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 22, 2026

The mother said the owner denied removing her for breastfeeding, claiming instead that she had been exposed for an extended period. “She wants everyone to believe that a mother and a wife drove 30 minutes to a local burger joint to just [do that],” the woman said.

Some commenters said nursing in public is common but argued it should be done discreetly when possible. Some said they had nursed in public using blankets or nursing covers without incident.

“Most classy women take a light blanket or cloth diaper to cover while the baby is nursing,” one X user wrote.

Be a decent person and cover yourself with the baby. I'm with the establishment on this. — Bobbi (@kittenaround_51) June 22, 2026

Others argued that breastfeeding is a natural process and that women should not be shamed for it.

Under Texas Health and Safety Code Section 165.002, a mother is legally entitled to breastfeed or express breast milk in any location where she is otherwise permitted to be — no exceptions, and no requirement to cover up. The legislature has also formally recognized breastfeeding as the best method of infant nutrition and an important act of nurture.